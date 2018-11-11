Cougs defense dominated Colorado over final three quarters
BOULDER, Co. – The Washington State defense faced a crossroads with about four minutes left in the first quarter. left in the first quarter of Saturday’s Pac-12 road test at Colorado.Buffaloes runn...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news