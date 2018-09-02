LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming’s defense grabbed the lion’s share of attention in the wake of the Cowboys’ dominating road win at New Mexico State last weekend.

But the UW offense performed at a high level as well, generating 449 yards of total offense. Including 312 yards on the ground.

Saturday, though, Wyoming ran into the buzzsaw of a Pac-12 defense, one being led by an experienced defensive coordinator coaching his first game for Washington State.

Tracy Claeys’ debut was a smashing success as WSU held the Wyoming offense to 206 total yards, just 139 on the ground. Eight days ago, Wyoming averaged 5.5 yards per rushing attempt against NM State.

But Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium the Cowboys averaged just 3.6 yards per rushing attempt against a swarming Washington State defense that flew to the ball carrier all afternoon long.

“One thing we always want to is stop the run,” WSU nickel Hunter Dale said after the game. “You want to make the offense one-dimensional as much as you can. When we watched the film , it looked like they had their way with New Mexico State, so we really didn’t know what we were going to get out of them. They did try to run it a lot, but Coach Claeys has confidence in us running to the ball. The defense did a very good job today.”

In addition, Wyoming redshirt freshman QB Tyler Vander Waal, who managed the game efficiently last week in Las Cruces, N.M., never got comfortable throwing the football from the pocket as WSU registered three sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss.

“We let them off the hook on a couple of third downs when we had them back up, but I thought we did some good things on defense for sure,” Leach said. “The defense did the best job of punching away until the offense and special teams got into a rhythm.”

The WSU defense allowed Wyoming to convert just 3-of-13 third down opportunities (1-6 in first half; 2-7 in second half) as the Cowboys punted nine times out of 13 meaningful possessions.

Only two Wyoming possessions produced drives of more than 30 yards. The Cowboys had to go just 30 yards for their first TD after recovering a fumble in WSU territory. Five Wyoming drives produced negative yardage.

“’We had a good defensive game,” WSU nickel Hunter Dale said after he collected 4 tackles and 1.5 TFL. “We had new people playing a lot of new positions and a new coach. It was definitely a first game to feel things out. A lot of guys who stepped in and did their jobs. We just have a few things to clean up on film. We’ll get that done (Sunday).”

Defensive end Nnamdi Oguayo didn’t start on defense, but saw extended action after missing a significant portion of preseason camp and finished with 3 tackles.

“it was big boost and gave us some depth along the D-Line, something which we don’t have right now,” Dale said of Oguayo. “He’s a veteran and has experience. Other guys can watch him and see how things are supposed to get done.”

A big moment for the WSU defense occurred early in the third quarter when they held Wyoming to a field goal after the Cowboys had a first down in the red zone at the WSU 19. But the defense held firm. Redshirt freshman nose tackle Jesus Echevarria dropped Wyoming running back Jevon Bigelow for a 2-yard loss. Two plays later, on 3rd and 4, WSU got a break when Cowboys tight end Mason Keeler dropped a pass inside the 5-yard line.

As a result, Wyoming settled for a field goal and a 19-13 lead. WSU took the ensuing kickoff and quickly drove 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 20-19 lead on a 6-yard TD pass to freshman Max Borghi and the Cougars never looked back defensively.

Wyoming’s final five possessions produced four punts and a game-ending two-play possession as the Cougars scored the final 28 points of the contest.

“In the third quarter we had a chance to make a big move and we only got a field goal when we needed a touchdown,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said after the game. “They beat us in all three phases of the game – offensively, defensively and special teams.