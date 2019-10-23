Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was on the trip the last time the Cougars visited Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. in 2017.

As a result, he understands fully the extremely loud environment, arguably the loudest in the Pac-12, he will have to deal with Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) as WSU looks to extend its winning streak over Oregon to five games.

“It’s a pretty cool atmosphere, I’m excited to compete,” Gordon said Tuesday after the Cougars practiced for the first time in preparation for the annual matchup with the Ducks. “I remember it was pretty loud. They have some pretty passionate fans. It will be a very hostile environment. They’ll be yelling some stuff, I’m sure. But I try to block all that out and just focus on getting better this week.”

Throughout his WSU tenure, Mike Leach has always devoted a segment of Thursday’s practice to working on nonverbal communications in case the Cougars find it necessary to use hand signals during the game. Leach has crowd noise piped in to create the loud environment.

“We strive to be good at nonverbal communication,” Leach said Tuesday. “We’ve done it virtually every Thursday since we’ve been here.”

Gordon’s key? “Overemphasizing” communication at the line of scrimmage.

“We’d rather overemphasize it and make sure everybody is on the same page than try to be subtle with it and hide it,” Gordon said. “We have to make sure everybody is on the same page before we snap the ball. That’s a big thing.”

“Being louder” in his play calls and utilizing hand signals are two tools Gordon expects to take advantage of this week.

“We’re probably going to have to overemphasize the hand signals because as loud as I’m screaming, Easop (Winston) or whoever our outside receivers are will have a tough time hearing,” Gordon said. “Hand signals will be a big part.”

Besides the noise, Gordon must deal with an Oregon secondary that has 12 interceptions, second most in the country, led by Jevon Holland with three. Nine different Ducks have intercepted at least one pass this season.

“They’re well coached and they have a good defensive coordinator and good position coaches,” Gordon said. “They have some good athletes. Those guys can run around.”

NOTES:

-- Leach’s Air Raid doesn’t employ a tight end, but he’s open to utilizing one if he can find the right player for the job. “If you can find one, they’re outstanding and they’re a lot of fun,” Leach said. “Typically, the best tight ends we have are playing D-Line.” He cited former DE/LB Logan Tago as one example.

-- Safety Skyler Thomas says all the personnel changes “have been good for our defense.” Not only are the players in spots better suited to their skills, they are more comfortable in those roles, he said. “It’s been good because the guys are playing faster and thinking less,” Thomas said. “It was a great move. For me, I see the field differently from safety. I play faster because I’ve been playing it for the past three years. I read things faster and see the field quicker and more in-depth.”

-- WSU’s connections to Oregon: The Cougars’ roster features 4 players from the state of Oregon: QB John Bledsoe (Bend, Summit HS), QB Gage Gubrud (McMinnville), OL Quinn McCarthy (Tualatin), DB Jamal McMurrin (West Salem). In addition, former Cougar QB (2004-07) and current Washington State radio analyst Alex Brink is native of Eugene.