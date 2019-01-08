The WSU Cougs are #10 in the Coaches Poll as well! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/5d4P7tyq9h

Until Tuesday, Washington State had never concluded a college football season as the highest ranked Pac-12 team.

Now they have.

Eleven days after beating Iowa State, 28-26, in the Alamo Bowl, WSU is No. 10 in both the final Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. The Cougars and Apple Cup rival Washington (No. 13 in both polls) are the only Pac-12 teams nationally ranked in either major poll.

According to multiple national media outlets, the momentum should carryover into the 2019 season. ESPN has WSU at No. 13 in its 'Way Too Early Top 25 ranking for 2019, while Athlon has WSU at No. 25.

The Cougars must replace the quarterback, No. 1 running back, left tackle and middle linebacker, so capable replacements must be found in order for WSU to approach duplicating or exceeding the 11-2 record in 2018.

Here is what ESPN wrote about the 2019 Cougars:

"Cougars coach Mike Leach transformed Minshew, a graduate transfer from East Carolina, into a folk hero. Minshew, with his big arm and unforgettable moustache, passed for 4,779 yards with 38 touchdowns, leading Washington State to its first 11-win season.

What will Leach do for an encore? Will he comb the graduate transfer market again for someone like Notre Dame's Brandon Wimbush? Or will he turn to one of Minshew's backups: Anthony Gordon, Trey Tinsley or Cammon Cooper? Only the Pirate knows.

Regardless of who is under center, the Cougars will bring back a wealth of playmakers on offense and four starting offensive linemen. They'll have to replace Peyton Pelluer, their leading tackler, and two senior defensive backs.

Washington State's nonconference slate in 2019 is again Charmin-soft with games against New Mexico State, FCS foe Northern Colorado and Houston. But Pac-12 road games at Utah, Arizona State, Oregon, Cal and Washington are potential obstacles."

Athlon predicts Washington State will finish third in the Pac-12 North behind UW and Oregon. Here is what Athlon said about the 2019 Cougars:

"The Cougars are coming off their best season (11-2) under Mike Leach’s direction. Replicating 11 wins in 2019 will hinge on finding a replacement for quarterback Gardner Minshew and standout left tackle Andre Dillard. Anthony Gordon, Trey Tinsley and Cammon Cooper are the frontrunners to replace Minshew. While Dillard will be missed, the rest of the line returns intact.



"Running back James Williams left early for the NFL, but Max Borghi is primed for a breakout year next fall. Whoever wins the quarterback job will have a loaded receiving corps to work with, as the Cougars return their top four statistical options at the position. Leach’s defense has showed marked improvement in recent years and didn’t miss a beat under new coordinator Tracy Claeys in 2018.



"This unit has to replace linebacker Peyton Pelluer and end Logan Tago up front, while the secondary is slated to lose Hunter Dale, Darrien Molton and Sean Harper. Instant help is coming for the defensive backfield in the form of a couple of junior college transfers, and linebacker Jahad Thomas and safety Jalen Thompson should challenge for All-Pac-12 honors. The 2019 schedule features a matchup against Houston in non-conference play, along with road trips to Utah, Arizona State, Oregon and Washington."

WASHINGTON STATE 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 7 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 13 (Fri.) at Houston (NRG Stadium)

Sept. 21 UCLA

Sept. 28 at Utah

Oct. 5 BYE

Oct. 12 at Arizona State

Oct. 19 COLORADO

Oct. 26 at Oregon

Nov. 2 BYE

Nov. 9 at California

Nov. 16 STANFORD

Nov. 23 OREGON STATE

Nov. 29 (Fri) at Washington (Apple Cup)