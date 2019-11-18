. @JW13__ upped his season total to 101, the 1st 100-tackle season by a Coug since Peyton Pelluer had 101 in 2015 #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/B6iZoY1FkQ

Fourth quarters have generally been unkind to the Washington State defense this season. Look no farther than the Pac-12 losses to UCLA, Arizona State and Oregon for the best evidence of the Cougars’ struggles in the final 15 minutes.

But Saturday’s 49-22 home victory over Stanford was different.

Instead of yielding critical yardage and points, the WSU defense blanked the Cardinal in the fourth quarter as just one of Stanford’s four possessions in the last 18-1/2 minutes generated more than 25 yards.

Stanford was 0-for-3 on third downs and WSU forced two turnovers on interceptions by Skyler Thomas and Jahad Woods as the Cardinal controlled the ball for just 4:42 in the final quarter.

The Cougars walked off the Martin Stadium field Saturday realizing they still allowed too many explosive plays, but hopeful the fourth quarter showed progress in being made.

"We made some plays in some key situations,” Mike Leach said. “We’re still fighting it in terms of giving up some explosives and third downs, but those two turnovers helped us a great deal. They took Stanford out of two drives. We are improving on defense.”

Best statistic of the afternoon for the WSU defense? They held Stanford to 6 net rushing yards on 10 carries. Stanford abandoned the run in the second half as quarterback Davis Mills completed 33-of-50 passes for 504 yards and three touchdowns. The Cardinal ran the ball only four times in the second half.

“It was like playing against our offense,” Woods said after WSU improved to 205 in the Pac-12. “They were continuously throwing the ball. It was fun, but it was annoying. Stanford is usually a physical team that tries to run the ball down your throat. That’s what we expected.”

Woods’ interception in the end zone was his first of the season and the third of his career. He led WSU with 9 tackles, 1 sack and 1 TFL, and increased his season tackle total to 101, becoming the first Cougar defender since LB Peyton Pelluer in 2015 to eclipse the 100-tackle mark.

“It’s a good feeling, but I’m just happy to get the win,” Woods said after WSU improved to 2-5 in the Pac-12. “We didn’t do anything different mentally as far as preparation for the game. We prepared like we always do every week. We just played really well (Saturday). We showed up. We expect to make plays.”

Woods agrees with Leach that WSU is performing better defensively over the past five games under interim defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni and co-DC Darcel McBath. The Cougars appear to be playing with more energy and enthusiasm than earlier in the season, even though they continue to allow too many explosive plays.

“We were comfortable right away with them because we knew the type of coaches they were,” Woods said. “They got put on the spot, but they had no choice but to step up in their roles. They’ve done a tremendous job. The energy has been ramped up all the way to the max from what it used to be.

“It feels good knowing everybody is on the same page and everybody wants to be out there.”

Going into Week 13 and the bowl eligibility showdown with Oregon State (both teams are 5-5) Saturday night at Martin Stadium, Woods ranks second in the Pac-12 in tackles behind Cal’s Evan Weaver.

“Jahad is a baller,” WSU defensive tackle Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei said. “Wherever he is on the field, he makes plays. He’s a big-time playmaker. He’s also the leader on our defense.”

NOTES:

-- Aiolupotea-Pei had his first sack of the season. “Our goal was to come out and shut down the run,” he said. “We knew once we did that we could pin our ears back and get after the quarterback.”

-- Thomas’ INT was his team-leading third of the season and the fifth of his career. JUCO transfer Derrick Langford set career highs with 4 tackles and 2 pass breakups.