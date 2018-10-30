Washington State will begin the homestretch of the 2018 college football season ranked in the Top 10 of the first edition of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings unveiled Tuesday night.

Sandwiched by Oklahoma (#7) and Kentucky (#9), WSU is No. 8, putting the Cougars within striking range of the top four schools. It is the highest WSU has been ranked in the CFP playoff standings.



WSU is the highest ranked Pac-12 school and the conference's last remaining realistic hope to make the four-team playoff. Utah is #15, but will need plenty of help just to climb into the Top 10.

One question likely to dog WSU over the next month as long as they continue to win (one more loss will likely eliminate them from playoff consideration) is their supposedly weak non-conference schedule - Wyoming, San Jose State and Eastern Washington. Selection committee chairman Rob Mullens sidestepped a question about WSU's early season slate, but did praise the Cougars' offense.



"We look at everybody's full body of work, so when you pull up any team's resume and you compare that to others, the non-conference schedule is a piece of that for sure," Mullens said. "For Washington State, we saw a dynamic offense with a quarterback that has had a real positive impact. Then you see the quality win over Utah and the tough road loss at USC. That's why the committee put them No. 8."

Mullens said the controversy surrounding WSU's 39-36 loss at USC in the conference opener on Sept. 21 in Los Angeles was not discussed by the committee.



"Obviously, we watch the games and the committee knows what happened," Mullen said. "But it was not part of the discussion in the room."



The good news for Washington State is all three teams ahead of them in the first CFP committee rankings have difficult games remaining on their schedules. For example, Michigan must still play Penn State (this Sat.) and Ohio State, while Georgia must still play Auburn before likely facing Alabama in the SEC championship game. WSU begins November by hosting Pac-12 North rival California at home Saturday night at 7:45 p.m.



Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

The 13-member selection committee released the first of its five weekly top 25s before the four-team field is set for the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 2.

Michigan is fifth, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.

The top four teams were no surprise. The same four teams are Nos. 1-4 in the latest Associated Press college football poll, except with Notre Dame third and LSU fourth.

Next week’s rankings figure to look a lot different. Four games matching top-20 teams will be played Saturday, including Alabama at LSU.

UCF was the highest ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences at 12th.

(The AP contributed to this story)

