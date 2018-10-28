Washington State has officially joined the elite of the elite in college football.

Less than 24 hours after rallying for an exhilarating 41-38 victory over Stanford on The Farm in Palo Alto,Calif., WSU (7-1) jumped four spots to No. 10 in the latest AP poll released Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Cougars are 7-1 for the second straight season.

WSU, the highest ranked Pac-12 team and one of only two conference teams in the AP Top 25 (Utah at No. 16) will try to protect its lofty ranking Saturday night when they host the improving Cal Golden Bears at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set at 7:45 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised by ESPN.

The Cougars are ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches poll, the highest of three Pac-12 teams. Utah is No. 16 and Washington dropped to No. 19 after losing to Cal.

Washington State is widely recognized as the Pac-12 last hope to make the 4-team playoff as they are the only conference team with fewer than two losses. Three of the Cougars' finalfour games are at home in Pullman. Besides Cal, they also host Arizona on Nov. 17 and rival Washington in the Nov. 23 Apple Cup on the day after Thanksgiving.

"Don't count out No. 14 Washington State just yet. The Cougars are the Pac-12's long shot last hope," AP writer Ralph Russo wrote Sunday. "If you're a fan of playoff chaos, Mike Leach might be your man."

WSU needs to win allof its remaining games - and that includes snapping a 5-game losing streak to UW in the Apple Cup and winning the Pac-12 championship game in Santa Clara - to have any chance of reaching the CFB playoff.

"If Washington State wins out, it will likely include a win over a pretty good Utah team in the Pac-12 Championship Game," Barrett Sallee of CBSSports.com wrote late Saturday night. "Rival Washington losing to Cal doesn't help the strength of schedule for the Cougs, but a one-loss Power Five conference champion won't need too many dominoes to fall to at least be considered. It's a long shot, but it's not a 'no shot.'"