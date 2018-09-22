Gardner Minshew passed for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the graduate transfer quarterback’s latest strong performance for Washington State, while James Williams and Max Borghi rushed for touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as WSU squandered opportunities and had a potential game-tying field goal blocked with less than two minutes remaining in a heart breaking 39-36 loss to USC Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Easop Winston caught his second TD pass from Minshew with 10:15 to go to give USC a 36-31 lead but the Trojans responded with a 5-Play, 56-yard scoring drive. After Malepeai’s go-ahead TD and Daniels’ pinpoint 2-point conversion pass to Tyler Vaughns, Washington State drove into field goal range in the waning minutes.

That’s where Tufele swatted down Blake Mazza’s 38-yard attempt with relative ease.

“Looked like they got a pretty good push, and it looked like we struck it low,” Washington State coach Mike Leach said. “I thought we played pretty good. We played pretty hard across the board. I think our effort is great. We’ve got to become a more consistent team. Right now, we have a young group that gives a lot of effort.”

Scoring 21 points in the second quarter, the Cougars led 24-17 at halftime, and they opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by Borghi’s 13-yard TD run to push the lead to 30-17 with 10:21 left. However, the PAT failed as the snap was mishandled by holder Trey Tinsley, and that unsuccessful opportunity to extend the lead to 14 points would haunt the Cougs later.

Pittman, whose exceptional catch shortly before halftime was ruled just out of bounds, took a 50-yard pass to the house. USC’s defense stiffened and forced two punts before St. Brown’s gorgeous TD catch and the extra point put the Trojans up 31-30.

“We left too many drives out there,” Minshew said. “That was all on me.”

But Winston immediately caught a 59-yard pass down the middle and followed it up with a 4-yard TD catch. Washington State’s 2-point conversion attempt failed, and the Cougars didn’t score again.

Minshew was 37-of-52 passing for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Jamire Calvin and James Williams led WSU with seven receptions each. Winston had 6 catches for 143 yards.

“We had too many opportunities we left out there on the field,” Minshew said. “We scored some, but we could have scored more. There are plays we’re going to watch om film and really want to correct. Our effort and work ethic is going to be there the whole season. I’m proud of how our guys fought. That is something that will carry on.”

Southern California trailed by 13 points in the second half, and the smallish Coliseum crowd grumbled at the prospect of an already shaky season slipping away entirely from this powerhouse program.

Right before the Trojans really got in trouble, they started making big plays. And when Jay Tufele slipped into the perfect spot and got his big arm up to block a field goal, USC’s season was back on track.

J.T. Daniels passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and Tufele blocked Washington State’s attempt at a tying field goal with 1:41 to play in USC’s 18th consecutive home victory.

USC scored on 50 and 30-yard pass plays. They averaged 14.2 yards per pass completion. Explosive plays by the Trojans offense a key victory for them.

“The explosive plays were the biggest thing that affected us on defense,” Leach said. “If we had affected the quarterback more, we might have had fewer explosives.”

WSU ran 19 more plays (76-57) than the Trojans and totaled 435 yards compared to 354 for USC.

After back-to-back road losses to Stanford and Texas put the Trojans in dire September straits, the Trojans (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) fell behind the Cougars early, but made a series of big stops and slick adjustments down the stretch to remain unbeaten at the Coliseum under coach Clay Helton.

None was bigger than the special-teams call on the Cougars’ last field goal attempt, allowing Tufele to get in an ideal position for the block.

“The kids knew exactly what to do,” Helton said. “Our last team meeting, we showed it. We showed the gap that would be open. It was the absolute perfect call at the right time.”

One year after the Trojans took their first loss of last season in a Friday night game in Pullman, USC showed resilience and fourth-quarter tenacity while avoiding a disastrous start to the season. Vavae Malepeai rushed for his second touchdown with 8:03 to play as USC rallied from two scores down in the second half and eventually held off the Cougars (3-1, 0-1).

“I’ve always thought that adversity kind of defines who you are,” Helton said. “Being in that second half down two scores, a bunch of great kids defined who they are as men, and I can’t tell you how proud I am of them.”

The Trojans’ special teams have made several significant mistakes this season, but the unit executed flawlessly at the biggest moment and then celebrated wildly.

“I knew that if we ran it right, it would work perfectly,” USC linebacker Cameron Smith said. “It was one of those things we practice and plan, and it worked our way.”

DANIELS’ GROWTH: Vaughns and Michael Pittman caught early TD passes from Daniels before the precocious freshman found his high school teammate, Amon-Ra St. Brown, for a beautiful 30-yard TD pass with 14:31 to play. Daniels went 17 for 26 without an interception.

“Each game is more experience,” Daniels said. “Personally, I’m pretty happy with this one. Things to learn from and things to celebrate.”

COLISEUM CROWD: The weekday attendance of 52,421 was USC’s smallest for a home game since 2001, but was still bigger than many expected for the school’s first Friday home game since 1999. Parking and tailgating around the Coliseum is severely limited while the 95-year-old stadium undergoes an extensive renovation.

THE TAKEAWAY: After opening the season with three victories over modest nonconference opposition, Washington State responded fairly well to a big step up in competition. Late-game execution wasn’t perfect, particularly on special teams, but this loss is no embarrassment for the Cougs or Minshew, who looked excellent again.

UP NEXT: Washington State hosts Utah next Saturday for Homecoming at Martin Stadium.

NOTES: WSU rushed for two touchdowns Friday night, Aupping the season total to 9 and bettering last season mark of 8 in 13 games. This season, WSI us averaging over two rushing touchdowns per game. . .Willie Taylor III made his first career start (RUSH). . .Linebacker Peyton Pelluer played his 45th career game, Gabe Marks (WR) and Daniel Ekuale (DL) hold WSU record with 51 games played. He 0recorded his 1st sack of the season and the third of his career. He finished with 12 tackles for his 9th career double-digit tackle game,2 tackles loss, raising his career TFL total to 26.5. . .QB Gardner Minshew II threw for 344 yards, becoming 0the first Cougar QB to throw for 300+yards in his first 4 starts. . .James Williams rushed for 1 touchdown, his 5th rushing TD of the season. Max Borghi rushed for 1 touchdown, his 3rd rushing TD of the season. . .Easop Winston Jr, caught his 3rd and 4th TD passes of the season, collecting 6 receptions for 143 yards, his first career 100-yard game. . .Dezmon Patmon caught his 1st career TD pass, and finished with 6 receptions for 55 yards. . .Blake Mazza connected from 50 yards, the first Cougar 50-yard FG since Erik Powell hit from 56 at Arizona last season.