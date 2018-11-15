Cougs looking to flip 3-star running back committed to USC
Washington State has just five running backs on the 2018 roster - Max Borghi, Keith Harrington, James Williams, Caleb Perry and walk-on Solomon Cooper. Harrington and Cooper are both seniors and wo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news