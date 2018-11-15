Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-15 13:25:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Cougs looking to flip 3-star running back committed to USC

Jordan Wilmore
Rivals.com
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Washington State has just five running backs on the 2018 roster - Max Borghi, Keith Harrington, James Williams, Caleb Perry and walk-on Solomon Cooper. Harrington and Cooper are both seniors and wo...

{{ article.author_name }}