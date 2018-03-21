The Washington State University football team will begin its spring practice schedule on Thursday with the first of 15 practices and will conclude April 24.



The annual Crimson and Gray Game is set for April 21 at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane at 1 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Networks. This spring marks the seventh under head coach Mike Leach as the Cougars return 41 lettermen from last season’s Holiday Bowl team: 23 on offense, 15 on defense and three on special teams.

Offensively, the Cougars return just four starters from 2017, led by senior offensive tackle Andre Dillard, redshirt-junior running back James Williams, and a host of young receivers. WSU looks to replace Luke Falk, the Pac-12’s all-time passing leader, as well as All-American guard Cody O’Connell, All-Pac-12 tackle Cole Madison and All-Pac-12 running back Jamal Morrow.

For the fifth time in six years under Leach, the Cougars led the Pac-12 in passing offense at 366.8 ypg in 2017, which ranked second nationally. They also led the nation in receptions with 487. The Cougars’ returning receivers caught 273 passes last season, which would have ranked ahead of 115 teams total receptions in 2017.



Williams, a dynamic dual-threat running back, returns after averaging 4.3 yards per carry last season while also leading the team with 71 receptions.

Defensively, the Cougars look to replace five starters from last year’s squad, including Polynesian Collegiate Player of the Year Hercules Mata’afa. Starting linebacker Peyton Pelluer, who missed the majority of last season, received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA and returns to anchor the defense, which begins its first season under defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys.



Last season the Cougar defense showed marked improvement for the third-straight season, allowing 25.8 ppg and 323.3 yards per game, the latter nearly 80 ypg better than 2016. WSU led the Pac-12 in pass defense at 170.9 ypg, the fewest yards allowed by WSU since 1994. The 28 turnovers gained by the Cougar defense ranked eighth nationally and led the Pac-12.

The Cougars will practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Martin Stadium and Rogers Field with the Crimson and Gray Game set for Saturday, April 21 at Joe Albi Stadium. Practices are open to the media with interview availability following each day.

2018 Washington State Football Spring Practice Schedule:

Day Date Time

Thursday March 22 3:30 p.m.

Saturday March 24 TBA

Tuesday March 27 3:30 p.m.

Thursday March 29 3:30 p.m.

Saturday March 31 TBA

Tuesday April 3 3:30 p.m.

Thursday April 5 3:30 p.m.

Saturday April 7 TBA

Tuesday April 10 3:30 p.m.

Thursday April 12 3:30 p.m.

Saturday April 14 TBA

Tuesday April 17 3:30 p.m.

Thursday April 19 3:30 p.m.

Saturday April 21 1 p.m.*

Tuesday April 24 3:30 p.m.

*Crimson & Gray Game (Joe Albi Stadium – Spokane, Wash.)

Practice times subject to change