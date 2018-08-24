Cougs preparing for high altitude battle at Wyoming in multiple ways
Sitting nearly 7,200 feet above sea level, War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. Is one of the highest college football palaces in the country in terms of elevation, making for a tricky trip for Wa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news