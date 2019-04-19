Washington State is set for its annual Crimson and Gray Spring Game, but for the first time since 2010, the game will be played at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday on the Pac-12 Network.

WSU entered 2019 spring practice with 46 returning lettermen including seven starters on offense, six on defense and one on special teams. The Cougars are coming off a record-setting 2018 campaign, setting the school record with 11 wins capped by a victory over Iowa State in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Head coach Mike Leach enters his eighth season at Washington State.

The spring game will be held as in past years with the first half running normal timing and the second half featuring two 15-minute quarters with running clock. There will be one timeout in each quarter under the eight-minute mark.

All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative poster as a keepsake, with Cougar players and coaches available after the game for autographs on the field. In addition, the first 1,500 fans in attendance at the 2019 Crimson & Gray game will receive beanies and clear bags (the type that will be needed to get through security at all Cougar football games).

Tickets for the 2019 Crimson and Gray Game are $5 for general admission and $15 for club seats with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the ASWSU Coug Health Fund. Included in those proceeds will be a match by Premera Blue Cross up to $25,000 of ticket sales. Current WSU students receive free admission. Fans can purchase tickets online at wsucougars.com, or tickets can be purchased at the WSU Ticket Office prior to the game.

Fans arriving at Martin Stadium for the game can enter through Gate A and Gate I. All seating in the lower bowl will be on the north side of the field. Those with premium seating tickets will enter through the premium seating entrance on the south side of the stadium.