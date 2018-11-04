✅8-1 Record ✅5-1 Record in Pac 12 ✅Ranked #9/#10 in Nation ✅12 straight home wins And we aren’t done yet!!! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt

College football coaches have a slightly higher opinion of Washington State (8-1 overall, 5-1 Pac-12) than Associated Press voters.

Hours after the Cougars scored a late TD to knock off Pac-12 rival Cal, 19-13, at Martin Stadium, WSU rose two spots to No. 9 in the USA Today coaches poll and remain the lone Pac-12 team with one loss. In fact, every other Pac-12 team has at least three losses after Utah fell at Arizona State.

WSU stayed at No. 10 in the AP poll. The Cougars were jumped by West Virginia, which climbed five spots to No. 7 after stunning Texas, 42-41, in Austin, Tex. by converting a 2-point conversion with just seconds left on the clock.

At the moment, most national media bowl projections have Washington State facing Ohio State, or another Big Ten team, in the prestigious Rose Bowl. Both CBS (Jerry Palm) and Sports Illustrated predict a Cougs/Buckeyes clash in Pasadena.

While the AP and Coaches polls give us a guide into the college football landscape, the only ranking that truly matters during November is the College Football Playoff Selection Committee standings. The second edition of the CFP standings will be revealed Tuesday night. WSU was No. 8 in last week's initial ranking.



With three weekends remaining in the 2018 regular season schedule, it looks likely the Pac-12 North divisional title - and a spot in the Pac-12 championship game - will be decided by the Nov. 23 Apple Cup in Pullman. WSU's next two games are at Colorado and home against Arizona (No. 17). Washington (5-2 Pac-12) has a bye next Saturday followed by a home game against lowly Oregon State.



KICKOFF TIME FOR COLORADO GAME: Last week ESPN took a 6-day option on this Saturday's WSU-Colorado matchup in Boulder. Sunday morning, the network announced the contest would kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET, handing Washington State a prime showcase opportunity for college football fans (and poll voters) in the Eastern and Central time zones. Colorado has lost four straight games after a 5-0 start as injuries have taken their toll on the Buffaloes.



WASHINGTON STATE'S REMAINING SCHEDULE

Nov. 10 at Colorado, 12:30 p.m. PT (ESPN)



Nov. 17 ARIZONA

Nov. 24 WASHINGTON, 5:30 p.m. PT (Fox)

