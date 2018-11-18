Everything comes down to the Apple Cup. For Washington State, that means a first ever trip to the Pac-12 championship game and a possible spot in the four-team college football playoff.



Gardner Minshew threw a school-record seven touchdown passes and No. 8 Washington State routed Arizona 69-28 on Saturday night, continuing the Cougars' longshot bid for the College Football Playoff.

Washington State (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) raced out to a 55-14 lead at halftime and was not seriously threatened on the way to its seventh consecutive victory. The Cougars host archrival No. 17 Washington next Friday, with the Apple Cup winner taking the Pac-12 North title.

With their 10th win of the season, the Cougars tied a program record last accomplished in 2003. They also won their 13th straight home game and set a season high for points.

Minshew, being pushed by WSU as a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 43 of 55 passes for 473 yards and was not intercepted. WSU totaled 605 offensive yards

Khalil Tate threw four touchdown passes for Arizona (5-6, 4-4), which had a two-game winning streak snapped. The Wildcats came into the game leading the Pac-12 with an average of 206 yards rushing per game, but couldn't get much going against a stout WSU defense.

Top running back J.J. Taylor was held to 69 yards rushing on 20 carries.

"Our defense started the game really fast and that was really beneficial," Mike Leach told the Washington State IMG Network after the game. "They got a bunch of turnovers. It was very hard for Arizona to get into a rhythm unless they got an explosive play. Tate did a good job keeping things alive throwing on scramble drills. He scares you whether he's going to throw or take off."

Arizona was hurt by six penalties and three turnovers in the first half, helping Washington State put the game away early by scoring 34 points in the second quarter. The Cougars scored four touchdowns in the final 7:08 of the second quarter.



Washington State scored on its first possession, with James Williams rushing over from the 1 yard line. Williams and Max Borghi combined for 100 rushing yards on just 13 carries, an average of 7.7 yards per carry.



On the next series, Tate was intercepted by Marcus Strong. Aided by two consecutive facemask penalties against the Wildcats, Washington State advanced to the 1-yard line. Max Borghi ran in for the touchdown.

Tate fired a 24-yard pass to Shawn Poindexter to cut Washington State's lead to 14-7.

Minshew replied with touchdown passes to Calvin Jackson Jr. and Dezmon Patmon for a 28-7 lead.Jackson caught the first two TD passes of his career in his breakout game.



"Gardner is one heckuva quarterback," Jackson told the WSU IMG Sports Network. "We've been building the connection through practice in fall camp. He puts the ball where it needs to be and I just do my job and catch it. The offense played great."



Tate threw a 37-yard TD pass to Tony Ellison.

Minshew hit Jackson for a 6-yard touchdown pass, but the kick failed and Washington State led 34-14.

Arizona fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the ball was booted into the end zone, where Kainoa Wilson fell on it for a 41-14 Washington State lead.

"We take a lot of pride in special teams," Wilson said. "My mentality is I’m gonna give it everything I got on the one play that I’m out there.”

Minshew added touchdown passes to Williams and Tay Martin for a 55-14 lead at halftime.

Tate threw a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter and Minshew tossed a couple in the fourth.

"We’re not that good and they’re not that bad," Leach said. "When things start unraveling, it blows up and it’s hard to do anything.”

THE TAKEAWAY: The balanced Cougars own the nation's best passing attack (392 yards per game) and rank 20th in defense. They need two victories to win the Pac-12 and have a chance at a CFP berth.

UP NEXT: Washington State faces No. 17 Washington next Friday, with a trip to the Pac-12 championship game on the line.