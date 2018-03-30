Washington State and Colorado State have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2022, WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun announced Friday.

The two-game series is set to begin Sept. 17, 2022 in Pullman, with the return game Sept. 23, 2023 in Fort Collins, Colo.

“We are pleased to announce the series with Colorado State, bringing another quality opponent into Martin Stadium,” said Chun.

This will be the second meeting between the teams in the series, the first coming at the 2013 New Mexico Bowl.

The series against the Rams are the second nonconference games announced for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, the Cougars begin a two-game series with Big Ten power Wisconsin, the first game coming Sept. 10 in Madison, with the return date Sept. 9, 2023 in Pullman.