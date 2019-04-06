In its first scrimmage of the 2019 spring season, the Cougars had times where both the offense and defense shined despite playing in a steady rain much of the afternoon Saturday at Martin Stadium.

Offensively, the Cougars put together eight touchdowns, seven through the air, led by wide receiver Brandon Arconado’s big day. The redshirt senior caught seven passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns, while redshirt-senior receiver Easop Winston, Jr., had six catches for 56 yards and one score.

“For the most part, we played pretty hard up front and defensively we were tough in the red zone,” Mike Leach said. “We ran the ball hard at times. All the quarterbacks did something good at some point. We’re explosive but not very consistent.

While Arconado and Winston Jr. shined, Leach was generally displeased with how the WSU receivers played in the scrimmage.

“Our receivers were remarkably soft,” Leach said. “(They have to show) mental toughness. I don’t know if some of them think they accomplished something or they achieved something and we need to read their press clippings. I haven’t read any of them, so I’m not informed on how great they think they are. Either you catch the ball or we’re going to work on it.

“I didn’t think the weather was an issue today. Mental toughness with a few guys was. Overall, I thought we got some good work in. But some of them didn’t get as good work as they should have.”

Redshirt-senior quarterback Anthony Gordon ended his afternoon completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns. Gordon twice connected on scoring passes to Renard Bell and had scores to Dezmon Patmon and Winston, Jr.

“The conditions were tough and a little bit brutal, but it was something everybody had to handle,” Gordon said. “The weather is something we can’t control. I’ve had some experience throwing in the rain. My hands are decently sized, so I could adjust. We definitely need to improve (offensively). The defense brought it today. We need to match their energy.”

Redshirt-senior quarterback Trey Tinsley did not find the end zone but completed 11-of-19 passes for 127 yards and had one interception. Redshirt-sophomore quarterback John Bledsoe completed all six of his pass attempts for 53 yards and two scores. Bledsoe threw the day’s first touchdown when he found Arconado on an 8-yard score then on the next play from the 10-yard line, hit Arconado again in the end zone.

Arconado was on the receiving end of a Cammon Cooper 50-yard touchdown pass, the longest play of the day. Cooper, a redshirt freshman, finished his afternoon connecting on 5-of-11 passes for 85 yards. The fifth quarterback to see action, freshman Gunner Cruz, completed 5-of-10 passes for 53 yards.

The first score on the afternoon came when sophomore running back Max Borghi capped a four-play, 60-yard drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown. Borghi ended his afternoon carrying seven times for 59 yards and the score.

The Cougar defense started strong, holding the offense to three-and-out possessions on its first three drives. Junior linebacker Dominic Silvels had a pair of sacks on the afternoon while Will Rodgers III, Derrick Langford and Ron Stone Jr. all had sacks.

“This was the first time we’ve actually tackled,” WSU defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys said. “You always have a little extra energy the first time you do that. We did play physical and pretty fast. But it’s just the first scrimmage. In the spring, it goes back and forth. But our guys were ready to go. We need to have a few more three-and-outs than we did a year ago and get the ball back to our offense more. I was pleased with that. And we did a good job in the red zone. We limited the amount of touchdowns they got.”

The lone interception on the day came from redshirt-freshman nickel Patrick Nunn, who wrestled a Trey Tinsley pass away from Travell Harris, ending another drive. The scrimmage ended when the defense held strong on a fourth-and-goal from inside the 10.

Washington State resumes its spring practice schedule Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Rogers Field and Martin Stadium.

(WSU Athletic Communications contributed to this report)



SCORING SUMMARY

Borghi 4-yard TD run

Arconado 8-yard TD pass from Bledsoe



Arconado 10-yard TD pass from Bledsoe

Winston Jr. 4-yard TD pass from Gordon

Patmon 15-yard TD pass from Gordon



Arconado 50-yard TD pass from Cooper

Bell 15-yard TD pass from Gordon



Bell 5-yard TD pass from Gordon