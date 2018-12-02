In the end, the efforts by Washington State to sway the College Football Playoff selection committee fell on deaf ears.

Just like last week, WSU is ranked No. 13 in the final CFP standings unveiled Sunday afternoon, meaning the Cougars are likely headed to the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl against West Virginia.

The four playoff teams are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Washington will face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, while Georgia will likely oppose Texas in the Sugar Bowl, which has a contract to send the highest ranked remaining SEC and Big 12 schools in years when they are not hosting a semifinal game. Texas is No. 15 in the final CFP standings.

WSU will officially learn its bowl destination later today.





