There was no change to the Top 10 teams in the college football playoff rankings, meaning Washington State stays at No. 8 with two weekends left in the regular season.

This is the third straight week WSU has landed at No. 8 and will likely need help from other teams in order to move up intothe top four.



The Cougars host Arizona Saturday night at Martin Stadium. WSU could clinch the Pac-12 North crown and a spot in the conference championship game this weekend if the Cougars beat Arizona and rival Washington is upset at home by lowly Oregon State.

Any other scenario and the Pac-12 North title will be decided by the Nov. 23 Apple Cup in Pullman.

Arizona is still in contention for the Pac-12 South title, but needs help beyond winning their final two games.

