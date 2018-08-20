Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 16:44:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Cougs take Comfort at nose tackle in wake of Lolohea's departure

Xwedymlwdqnyjz8bvzsq
WSU DL coach Jeff Phelps is dealing with depleted depth along the defensive front
YouTube
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Washington State signed five prospects from the junior college ranks as part of the 2018 signing class. Three of them have now departed the program in the wake of the news Sunday night nose tackle ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}