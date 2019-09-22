We’ll truly know exactly how costly Washington State’s ’19 minutes from Hell’ Saturday night were seven weeks from now when the Cougars wrap up a daunting stretch of four road games over a seven week span that includes two byes (Oct. 5 and Nov. 2). The only home game at Martin Stadium between now and Nov. 16 (Stanford) is the Oct. 19 clash with Colorado.

Before then, WSU travels to Utah (Sept. 28) and Arizona State (Oct. 12). After hosting the Buffaloes, WSU faces Oregon in Eugene (Oct. 26) and California in Berkeley (Nov. 9).

The Cougars have plenty to clean up after one of the most devastating losses in recent memory as UCLA scored an astounding 50 points in the final 18:48 of the game to overcome a seemingly insurmountable 49-17 deficit.

All three phases contributed heavily to the meltdown.

“We have to stay level-headed,” WSU running back Max Borghi said. “I felt like tonight we thought the game was over at halftime. You could sense the energy was different (in the second half). No matter what the score is, we always have to play like it’s 0-0. Next week, we have to play like that and respect the opponent.”

The offense turned the ball over four times in the final 19 minutes, twice within a span of 1:28 late in the game, including a crucial fumble by Easop Winston with 2:27 left when simply a first down by the Cougs would have likely sealed the victory. Overall, the Cougs offense committed six turnovers.

Three of UCLA’s touchdown drives covered less than 40 yards. Add two special teams touchdowns (100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter + 69-yard punt return with 7:31 left that gave UCLA the lead for the first time) and a 94-yard pass play late in the third quarter into the mix and you have a perfect storm of circumstances leading to WSU’s first loss of the season, one that cost them a spot in the AP Top 25.

“The offense kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” said WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon, whose interception just 1:15 into the game led to an early UCLA TD and put the Cougars in an early hole. “We can’t do much when we’re turning the ball over.”

Gordon finished with a school and conference record nine touchdowns and 570 passing yards (third most in Pac-12 history) on 41-of-61 passing, but his performance went for naught. He is the first WSU quarterback to start the season with four straight 400-yard passing games.

“We had some negative plays that proved to be big turning points in the game,” Gordon said. “Two interceptions, four fumbles. It’s hard to win any football game when you turn the ball over six times. We have to preach the little things better in practice collectively as players and hold each other to a higher standard moving forward. As an offense, we need to take more pride in holding onto the football, myself included. We put our defense in too many tough spots.”

Next Saturday’s prime time matchup at Utah between the Cougars and Utes (7 p.m. PT, FS1) features two teams coming off frustrating losses. Utah fell at USC, 30-23, at the LA Coliseum Friday night, so the Utes will have an extra 24 hours to prepare.

“Coach always talks about playing a full game,” WSU DT Misiona Aiolopotea-Pei said. “We came out in the first half and played hard. The offense and defense both did well. Second half we didn’t do too well. We have to tackle better. We left a few plays out there. Next week we just have to play a full game.”

Both Utah and WSU are 3-1 going into Saturday night’s showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The loser falls to 3-2 and faces an uncertain future.

“Utah is a great team,” Gordon said. “We have to really bring it this week. As long as we win, I don’t care what my stat line is. I hope Max runs for 1,000 yards as long as we win. That’s all I care about, a win.”

Borghi said any win over the Utes will begin on the practice field starting Tuesday afternoon.

“After a loss like this, we ‘re not going to have any easy practices,” Borghi said. “We have to stay locked in, get everything going, bring energy and get ready for Utah. This is a big week for us. We have to redeem ourselves. We have to take ball security more seriously in practice. We work it every day, but it’s at the end of practice and guys seem like they’re going through the motions. That’s something we need to sharpen up going int this week.”

NOTES:

-- WSU and UCLA combined for 130 points, a new Pac-12 record for total points scored in a game. WSU’s 720 total yards are the second highest single game total in school history.

-- Max Borghi rushed for 123 yards on a career high15 carries, his second career 100-yard game. He had 28 rushing yards against New Mexico State. Borghi set a career-high with 203 all-purpose yards, most by a Cougar player in two years (James Williams tallied 208 all-purpose yards against Montana State in 2017).

-- Through four games, Borghi has rushed for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries, an average of 7.93 yards per carry. He is averaging 81.3 yards per game, putting him on pace for 975 rushing yards during the regular season. “

-- Easop Winston matched the WSU record of four TD receptions in a single game. Gabe Marks had four TD catches at Arizona in 2015. Winston caught a career high 10 passes for 114 yards.

-- Defensively, Jahad Woods made a career high 12 tackles, including two TFL. Bryce Beekman finished with 10 tackles for the second straight game.