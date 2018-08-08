Day 5 Report: Lucas packs on the pounds; WSU in full pads for first time
When Washington State redshirt freshman offensive lineman Abraham Lucas signed with the Cougars 18 months ago out of Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, he was listed at a lean 6-foot-8, 260 ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news