Former Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard arrived in Indianapolis last week for the NFL Draft Combine as a probable first-rounder in the eyes of some NFL Draft analysts.

By the time he left, Dillard was unanimously regarded as a first-rounder, and a possible Top 15 pick.

Dillard dominated his position group at the Combine, held at Lucas Oil Field, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. Dillard showed off his athleticism in a variety of speed and agility drills, finishing first among all offensive linemen in the broad jump (118 inches) and the twenty-yard shuttle run (4.4 seconds), second in the three-cone drill (7.44 secs) and fourth in the 40-yard dash (4.96 seconds).

As a result of his impressive performance at the NFL Draft Combine, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Dillard leaped up the first-round board of some NFL Draft analysts, and USA Today labeled him as one of 17 'winners' from the week-long event.

"While other top linemen face questions about whether they have all the tools to play left tackle in the NFL, Dillard leaves Indianapolis carrying no such concerns," USA Today wrote about Dillard in today's editions. "He demonstrated (unbelievable) footwork and also led his position group in the broad jump (9-10) and short shuttle (4.40). Even if the performance didn't shift any opinions of his value relative to the likes of (a few other elite OL prospects), Dillard should have a solid chance to go in the top half of the first round."

NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks likewise labeled Dillard as one of four Day 1 winners based on his performance.

“Dillard is arguably the best pass protector in the draft, due to his outstanding technique and lateral quickness,” Brooks wrote. “All of that was on full display during the Wazzu product's strong showing on the turf. Dillard clocked a 4.96 40 and showcased terrific movement skills in drills. With few edge blockers matching Dillard's technical ability and athleticism, the stout offensive tackle has a chance to be a top-15 pick.”

Per his NFL.com draft profile, Dillard has earned a draft grade of 6.19, putting him in the ‘should be an instant starter’ category.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.com ranks Dillard as the Nov. 14 overall prospect for the NFL Draft, putting Dillard squarely in the middle of the first round.

“Dillard was the most impressive athlete on the field among all offensive tackles in Indianapolis,” Trapasso said. “His workout matches his film that shows an impeccably nimble pass protector.”