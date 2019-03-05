Dillard labeled as a 'winner' of NFL Draft Combine
Making money! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/4eTtPHdJn0— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) March 1, 2019
Former Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard arrived in Indianapolis last week for the NFL Draft Combine as a probable first-rounder in the eyes of some NFL Draft analysts.
By the time he left, Dillard was unanimously regarded as a first-rounder, and a possible Top 15 pick.
Dillard dominated his position group at the Combine, held at Lucas Oil Field, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. Dillard showed off his athleticism in a variety of speed and agility drills, finishing first among all offensive linemen in the broad jump (118 inches) and the twenty-yard shuttle run (4.4 seconds), second in the three-cone drill (7.44 secs) and fourth in the 40-yard dash (4.96 seconds).
As a result of his impressive performance at the NFL Draft Combine, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Dillard leaped up the first-round board of some NFL Draft analysts, and USA Today labeled him as one of 17 'winners' from the week-long event.
"While other top linemen face questions about whether they have all the tools to play left tackle in the NFL, Dillard leaves Indianapolis carrying no such concerns," USA Today wrote about Dillard in today's editions. "He demonstrated (unbelievable) footwork and also led his position group in the broad jump (9-10) and short shuttle (4.40). Even if the performance didn't shift any opinions of his value relative to the likes of (a few other elite OL prospects), Dillard should have a solid chance to go in the top half of the first round."
NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks likewise labeled Dillard as one of four Day 1 winners based on his performance.
“Dillard is arguably the best pass protector in the draft, due to his outstanding technique and lateral quickness,” Brooks wrote. “All of that was on full display during the Wazzu product's strong showing on the turf. Dillard clocked a 4.96 40 and showcased terrific movement skills in drills. With few edge blockers matching Dillard's technical ability and athleticism, the stout offensive tackle has a chance to be a top-15 pick.”
Per his NFL.com draft profile, Dillard has earned a draft grade of 6.19, putting him in the ‘should be an instant starter’ category.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.com ranks Dillard as the Nov. 14 overall prospect for the NFL Draft, putting Dillard squarely in the middle of the first round.
“Dillard was the most impressive athlete on the field among all offensive tackles in Indianapolis,” Trapasso said. “His workout matches his film that shows an impeccably nimble pass protector.”
.@WSUCougFB OL @AndreDillard_ notches a 9' 10" broad jump. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/TeJeVHL9mU— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2019
Top official short shuttle times for offensive linemen at #NFLCombine— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2019
1. Andre Dillard, @WSUCougFB, 4.40
2. Yosh Nijman, @VT_Football, 4.50
3. Dalton Risner, @KStateFB, 4.52
3. Mitch Hyatt, Clemson, 4.52
5. Ryan Bates, @psufootball, 4.53
5. Garrett Bradbury, @PackFootball, 4.53
The top ranked offensive lineman in the NFL Draft with an impressive 40 time! Nice work Dre!— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) March 1, 2019
Watch the #NFLCombine all weekend on the @nflnetwork #GoCougs | @AndreDillard_ pic.twitter.com/muJoGjC298
WSU OT, Andre Dillard, tested off the charts today. Confirmed why he’s projected 1st Round.— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) March 1, 2019
- #4 in 40 Yard Dash
- #1 in Broad Jump
- #2 in 3 Cone Drill
- #1 in 20 Yard Shuttle@WSUCougFB #NFLCombine
Great first day at the #NFLCombine for @AndreDillard_ who knocked out 24 reps on the bench! Keep it going Dre!— WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) March 1, 2019
You can watch the NFL Combine March 1-4 live on the @nflnetwork #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/8G3NuFFpaP
Washington State's Andre Dillard was the highest-graded offensive tackle in the Pac-12 this season. pic.twitter.com/xaLBIktTFC— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 23, 2019