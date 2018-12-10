Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard was named to the Associated Press All-America Third Team, the AP announced Monday.



Washington State has now had an offensive lineman earn All-America honors in four straight seasons after Joe Dahl (LT) was a second-team selection (USA Today) in 2015 and Cody O’Connell (LG) earned first-team honors in 2016 (Unanimous) and 2017 (Walter Camp, Sporting News).



Dillard was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference First Team after starting all 12 games at left tackle, anchoring the offensive line that blocked for the nation’s top passing offense. The Cougars also rushed for 22 touchdowns and allowed just 11 sacks on 628 pass attempts.

According to ProFootballFocus College, Dillard and was rated the top tackle in the Pac-12 and the top pass-blocking tackle in the country. The redshirt senior from Woodinville, Wash. also claimed the team’s “Bone Award” a team-high five times, given to the WSU offensive lineman of the week following a win.