Internal squabbles over how to fix Washington State's struggling defense convinced defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys the time had come to leave a program he joined in January 2018.

WSU announced Claeys's resignation late Friday afternoon. Hours later, Claeys revealed some of the reasons for his departure.

"I didn’t resign for health or personal reasons," Claeys posted on Twitter. "The defense has struggled and I am responsible. We couldn’t agree on solutions so the SPEED D is better with new leadership!"

Linebacker coach Roc Bellantoni, who joined the program prior to spring practice from the University of Buffalo, will assume interim defensive coordinator duties, while Darcel McBath has been named co-interim defensive coordinator.

The Cougars have given up 105 points through their first two Pac-12 games.

Going into Week 6 of the season, WSU is ranked in the bottom half of the Pac-12 in all four major defensive statistical categories. The Cougars are No. 9 in the conference in total defense (444.4 yards per game), 10th in scoring defense (30.6 ppg), 11th in rushing defense (178.6 ypg) and 8th in pass defense (265.8).

Along with the rest of the defensive coaching staff, Claeys struggled to find suitable replacements for four departed standouts: LB Peyton Pelluer, DL Nick Begg, S Jalen Thompson and NICKEL Hunter Dale.

