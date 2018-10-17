Duel between two of Pac-12's best QBs highlights Cougs-Ducks battle
Exactly a year ago, Washington State graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew was toiling in obscurity for East Carolina, posting impressive passing numbers for the Pirates even though few bot...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news