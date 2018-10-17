Ticker
football

Duel between two of Pac-12's best QBs highlights Cougs-Ducks battle

Gardner Minshews has quickly developed into one of the nation's best QBs
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Exactly a year ago, Washington State graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew was toiling in obscurity for East Carolina, posting impressive passing numbers for the Pirates even though few bot...

