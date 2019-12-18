News More News
Early Signing Period - Day 1 Updates

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Day 1 of the Early Signing Period - a/k/a the new 'National Signing Day' - is underway and the letters of intent are rolling into the Washington State football offices. Here are the LOIs received by WSU in reverse chronological order:

LOI #15: WR Joey Hobert from San Juan Capistrano

LOI #14: ATH Jackson Lataimua from San Mateo, CA

LOI #13: WR Cedrick Pellum from Dallas, TX

LOI #12: OL Rodrick Tialavea (Salt Lake City , UT)

LOI #11: OL Julian Ripley (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

LOI #10: OL James McNorton (Brentwood, CA)

LOI #9: ATH Justin Anderson (Atherton, CA)

LOI #8: LB Moon Ashby (San Jose, CA)

LOI #7: WR Keyshawn Smith (San Diego, CA)

LOI #6: OL Devin Kylany (Lake Stevens, WA)

LOI #5: RB Marshawn Buchanan (Adelanto, CA)

LOI #4: DB Hunter Escorcia (Murrieta, CA)

LOI #3: OL Dylan Mayginnes (Chandler, AZ)

LOI #2: DE Justin Lohrenz (Littleton, CO)

LOI #1: DT Nathaniel James (Avon, IN)

