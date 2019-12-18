Early Signing Period - Day 1 Updates
Day 1 of the Early Signing Period - a/k/a the new 'National Signing Day' - is underway and the letters of intent are rolling into the Washington State football offices. Here are the LOIs received by WSU in reverse chronological order:
LOI #15: WR Joey Hobert from San Juan Capistrano
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Joey!@joey_hobert12 | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/dXOAJ1B5Df— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #14: ATH Jackson Lataimua from San Mateo, CA
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Jackson!@Lataimua32 | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/EBJp2uF3Jv— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #13: WR Cedrick Pellum from Dallas, TX
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Cedrick!@MegatronPellum | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/fJe8I4pRTG— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #12: OL Rodrick Tialavea (Salt Lake City , UT)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Rodrick!@TialaveaF | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/ZiZvkh8GQM— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #11: OL Julian Ripley (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Julian!@Ripley73J | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/w9YhLyQ6V2— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #10: OL James McNorton (Brentwood, CA)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, James!@JxMcnorton | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/usT0QDieeb— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #9: ATH Justin Anderson (Atherton, CA)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Justin!@JustinNoahAnde1 | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/dm8nOfdC7J— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #8: LB Moon Ashby (San Jose, CA)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Moon!@bossupmoon | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/eexkoL5nDn— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #7: WR Keyshawn Smith (San Diego, CA)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Keyshawn!@_ksmith_5 | #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/DTxzDeeje0— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #6: OL Devin Kylany (Lake Stevens, WA)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Devin!@DevinKylany | #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/jFOil1Yqdw— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #5: RB Marshawn Buchanan (Adelanto, CA)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Marshawn!@Marshawn0 | #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/ifuYhPjih7— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #4: DB Hunter Escorcia (Murrieta, CA)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Hunter!@HunterEscorcia | #GoCougs#JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/YwqmYhgjct— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #3: OL Dylan Mayginnes (Chandler, AZ)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Dylan!@DylanMayginnes | #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/dW0Q4CKYNi— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
LOI #2: DE Justin Lohrenz (Littleton, CO)
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Justin!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
@lohrenz_jt | #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/8m0ooH25lB
LOI #1: DT Nathaniel James (Avon, IN)
Our first NLI is in!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 18, 2019
Welcome to the Cougar Family, Nathaniel!@j40_james | #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/FaKYZg62no