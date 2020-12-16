WazzuWatch - Early Signing Period, Day 1: Updates

Early Signing Period, Day 1: Updates
Wednesday is the first day of the Early Signing Period. Here are Washington State's signees. This list will be updated frequently.
Signee #1: Nick Haberer, Punter. Melbourne, Australia.
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #2: WR C.J. Moore Sandles (JUCO)
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #3: DB Adrian Shepherd (McKinney, Tex.)
Our first 2021 NLI from Texas is in!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #4: LB Lawrence Falatea (Sandy, UT)
Can't wait to see this playmaker on the Edge in Crimson!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #5: DE Sam Carrell (Albuquerque, NM)
A big fella from Albuquerque is headed to Pullman!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #6: OL Brock Dieu (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
Sound up! One of the top interior OL in the country is headed to Pullman!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #7: OL Christian Hilborn
A big man from Salt Lake City is headed to the Palouse!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #8: OLB Gavin Barthiel (Lakeland, Fla.)
One of the best linebackers in the country is headed to Pullman!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #9: DE Andrew Edson (Snoqualmie, WA)
One of the top EDGE rushers on the west coast will wear Crimson!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #10: LB Ryan Kershaw (Yakima, WA)
One of top defensive players in Washington is staying home!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #11: Orion Peters (Inglewood, CA)
Looking forward to seeing this playmaker out of LA in Crimson!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #12 DT David Gusta (San Bernardino, CA)
One of the country's top defensive lineman is heading from southern California to the Cougs!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #13: DB Jaden Hicks (Las Vegas, Nev.)
A big time defensive playmaker out of Las Vegas is a Coug!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #14: DB Joshua Meredith (El Cajon, CA)
A speedster out of San Diego is headed to Pullman!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #15: DE Raam Stevenson (Arlington, TX)
One of the top EDGE players out of Texas is headed to Pullman!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #16: QB Xavier Ward (Eastvale, CA)
One of the best QB prospects in the country is headed from southern California to Pullman!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #17: Dezhaun Stribling (Ewa Beach, HI)
A big, athletic wideout from the great state of Hawaii is a Coug!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Cougar Family
Signee #18: LB Francisco Mauigoa (San Bernardino, CA)
One of the most athletic defensive prospects in the country is a Coug!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 16, 2020
He's already familiar with the Cougar family but now it's official, welcome to the Cougar Family
