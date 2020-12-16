 WazzuWatch - Early Signing Period, Day 1: Updates
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 11:39:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Early Signing Period, Day 1: Updates

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Wednesday is the first day of the Early Signing Period. Here are Washington State's signees. This list will be updated frequently.

Signee #1: Nick Haberer, Punter. Melbourne, Australia.

Signee #2: WR C.J. Moore Sandles (JUCO)

Signee #3: DB Adrian Shepherd (McKinney, Tex.)

Signee #4: LB Lawrence Falatea (Sandy, UT)

Signee #5: DE Sam Carrell (Albuquerque, NM)

Signee #6: OL Brock Dieu (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Signee #7: OL Christian Hilborn

Signee #8: OLB Gavin Barthiel (Lakeland, Fla.)

Signee #9: DE Andrew Edson (Snoqualmie, WA)

Signee #10: LB Ryan Kershaw (Yakima, WA)

Signee #11: Orion Peters (Inglewood, CA)

Signee #12 DT David Gusta (San Bernardino, CA)


Signee #13: DB Jaden Hicks (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Signee #14: DB Joshua Meredith (El Cajon, CA)

Signee #15: DE Raam Stevenson (Arlington, TX)

Signee #16: QB Xavier Ward (Eastvale, CA)

Signee #17: Dezhaun Stribling (Ewa Beach, HI)

Signee #18: LB Francisco Mauigoa (San Bernardino, CA)

