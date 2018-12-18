Welcome to the second edition of the early signing period.

Starting tomorrow, Division I caliber prospects throughout the country have the right to sign letters of intent with their favorite schools, and Washington State is no different.

WSU has 21 verbal commitments on Signing Day Eve, one coming in December as 2019 Snohomish (WA) Glacier Peak two-star OL/DL Ma’ake Fifita pledged to the Cougars on Monday. Fifita is projected as an offensive lineman by most analysts, giving WSU at least five offensive linemen in the 2019 class.

He is listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, but is regarded as very athletic with great feet, quickness and agility. And, like most offensive lineman who sign with WSU, Fifita will have a year to grow and develop in the weight room as he will likely redshirt in 2019.

Interestingly, seven of the eight commitments previous to Fifita were defensive players, including four defensive backs and three defensive linemen. The Cougars lost one defensive lineman recently when Nassir Sims from Desert Edge HS in Arizona decommitted from WSU on Nov. 26 and pledged earlier this week to San Diego State.

Of course, it’s another highly regarded commitment from Arizona that has WSU fans smiling. Three-star pro-style quarterback Gunner Cruz from Casteel High School in Gilbert, Ariz. committed to WSU on May 31, 2018, and he has remained loyal to the Cougars since then, rejecting overtures from powerhouse schools such as Georgia. Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati and Syracuse also offered.

“In the end Coach Mike Leach and Washington State’s Air Raid offense were what I felt was best for me,” Cruz told Sports360AZ.com recently. “My visit to Pullman before I committed was just my dad and I, but we both loved the environment and how the town was crazy for football. The WSU staff was in contact with me every day, either a call or text, and my conversations with Coach Leach were interesting, in a good way.”

While up to four spots still remain open in the class, WSU has commitments from just two wide receivers. However, with most of the WR corps returning in 2019, the urgency to sign a large number of receivers was lacking. Five of the six receivers from the 2018 signing class are still on the roster.

Going into the early signing period, Washington State is ranked No. 45 in the latest Rivals.com team rankings as of late Tuesday afternoon, seventh highest in the Pac-12. Eighteen of the 21 commits are three-stars and the average rating per prospect is 2.86.

Here is the breakdown of the 2019 signing class on the day before the start of the three-day early signing period:

QB (1): Gunner Cruz (Gilbert, AZ)

RB (1): Jouvensly Bazile (Naples, FL)

WR (2): Donovan Ollie (Wylie, TX); Billy Pospisil (Arvada, CO)

OL (5): Ma’ake Fifita (Snohomish, WA); Hunter Hill (Orem, UT); Dontae Powell (Yuma, AZ); Konner Gomness (Fresno, CA); Patrick Utschinski (Walla Walla, WA)

DE (2): Cosmas Kwete (Phoenix, AZ), Tyler Garay-Harris (Oakland, CA)

DT (1): De’Jon Benton (Pittsburg, CA)

LB (2): Travion Brown (Temecula, CA), Peni Naulu (Kapolei, HI)

DB (5): Don Chapman (San Diego, CA); Bryce Beekman (Yuma, AZ); Daniel Isom (Council Bluffs, IA); Derrick Langford (San Francisco, CA); Armauni Archie (El Cerrito, Calif.)

LS (1): Simon Samarzich (Upland, CA)

ATH (1): Jamir Thomas (Massillon, OH)

TOTAL COMMITS: 21



