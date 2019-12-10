Redshirt-sophomore kicker Blake Mazza’s first-team selection led eight Washington State players who received All-Pac-12 Conference recognition as voted on by the head coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday.

In addition to Mazza, a trio of players earned second-team honors, including redshirt-senior quarterback Anthony Gordon, redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman Abe Lucas and freshman linebacker Travion Brown, who was named as a special teams/all-purpose player.



Four players received honorable mention honors: sophomore running back Max Borghi, redshirt-junior offensive lineman Josh Watson, redshirt-senior wide receiver Easop Winston and redshirt-junior linebacker Jahad Woods.

Mazza earns his first career All-Pac-12 accolade after a record setting redshirt-sophomore campaign, becoming the first Cougar kicker to earn first-team honors since Drew Dunning in 2003. The Lou Groza Award finalist, who was named the Midseason All-America Second Team by The Athletic, finished the regular season tied for the sixth-most points (112) by a kicker in the country and most in the Pac-12.



Mazza was No. 15 in the country with 52 PAT and tied for No. 10 in the country with a Pac-12 leading 20 made field goals. Mazza went 20-for-21 on field goal attempts after making his first 18 attempts of the season, the longest consecutive made field goal streak in program history.



The Plano, Texas native owns a pair of 50-yard field goals (50 against New Mexico State, career-long 51-yarder at Utah), tied for sixth-most 50-yard kicks in the country.

Gordon caps a record-setting regular season by earning his first career all-conference accolade. He set WSU and Pac-12 single-season records with 5,228 passing yards and 45 touchdowns and leads the country in passing yards, passing yards/g (435.7), total offense/g (435.0), 300-yard games (11) and 400-yard efforts (9). The Pacifica, Calif. native was a three-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week Award winner (New Mexico State, at Houston, Stanford).

Lucas earns his second career All-Pac-12 accolade after earning second-team honors last season as a redshirt-freshman. The Woodinville, Wash. native started all 12 games at right tackle and finished the regular season ranked as the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College.



Lucas was named the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week following the win over Oregon State and finished the regular season ranked the fifth-best overall offensive tackle in the country.

Brown picks up his first career All-Pac-12 accolade, earning the honor after finishing the regular season tied for second on the team with four special teams’ tackles. Throughout the season, the true freshman from Moreno Valley, Calif earned the WSU weekly team awards for Tough Guy Award (New Mexico State), Defensive Player of the Week (Northern Colorado), Special Teams Player of the Week (Colorado) and started the final four games at NICKEL.

Borghi earns his second career All-Pac-12 accolade after being named Freshman of the Year honorable mention last season. The sophomore finished the regular season second in the Pac-12 with 15 total touchdowns, third with 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in all-purpose yards (114.8) and led all Pac-12 backs averaging 6.5 yards-per-carry.

Borghi led all running backs nationally with 81 receptions and was the only player to record 750+ rush yards, 550+ receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. The Arvada, Colo. native tallied four 100-yards rushing games and went over 100 all-purpose yards eight times.

Watson earns his first career All-Pac-12 honor after starting all 12 games at right guard and earned the seventh-best offensive guard overall rating in the Pac-12. The redshirt-junior from Everett, Wash. earned the WSU Bone Award given to the offensive lineman of the week following the win over Houston and helped protect for the nation’s top passing offense.

Winston Jr. earns his first career All-Pac-12 honor after a breakout redshirt-senior season. The San Francisco native was fourth in the league with 80 receptions, third in the Pac-12 with a team-high 11 touchdown catches, seventh-most in WSU single-season history. Winston Jr. also owns 927 receiving yards, five 100-yard efforts and leads the Cougars with 13 catches of 20+ yards. Winston Jr. tied a WSU single-game record with four touchdown catches against UCLA and later made 14 catches at Arizona State, tied for the second-most in WSU single-game history.

Woods earns his second All-Pac-12 honor after receiving honorable mention accolades last season. He finished the regular season ninth in the country and second in the Pac-12 with 121 tackles, most by a Cougar since 1996. The San Diego native led the team with 10 tackles-for-loss, recorded three sacks and forced two fumbles while posting team-highs in tackles 10 times including the final nine games. Woods recorded eight games with 10+ tackles.

The Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year was Utah running back Zack Moss while the Defensive Player of the Year was California linebacker Evan Weaver. The Freshman Offensive Player of the Year went to USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and the Freshman Defensive Player of the year was Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.



Utah’s Kyle Whittingham was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.