ESPN's venerable CollegeGameDay show, is finally coming to Pullman.

Hours after Oregon stunned Washington, 30-27, in overtime at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Kirk Herbstreit made the announcement in a short video posted on social media Saturday night. This will be the first time the highly respected show will originate from Pullman.

The location of the set has not been announced. It will presumably be near Martin Stadium.



The Cougars' Pac-12 North showdown against Oregon kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised by FS1.



WSU announced Saturday that the Oregon game is officially a sellout.





