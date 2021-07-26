FB: Borghi in Exclusive Company Of One

Most national and regional college football analysts recognize Washington State running back Max Borghi as one of the top players at his position, both within the Pac-12 and and the nation.

Now we have more evidence.

Borghi is the ONLY player in the country to named to the Doak Walker Award (top RB) and Biletnikoff Award (top pass catcher - doesn't have to be a WR) watch lists.

Makes sense considering Borghi has rushed for 1,278 yards on 209 carries and caught 140 passes for 978 yards in his career, scoring a total of 29 touchdowns. He enters the 2021 season third in school history for catches by a running back with 140, fourth in WSU history with 29 career total touchdowns and fifth with 20 career rushing touchdowns.

As a sophomore in 2019, Borghi earned All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention after recording 1,435 all-purpose yards along with 16 total touchdowns, second-most in the league.



Borghi was the only player in a Power 5 Conference with 800+ rushing yards, 550+ receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns after rushing for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching a team-high 86 passes for 597 yards and five scores.



Borghi posted eight games with 100+ all-purpose yards, led all Pac-12 running backs averaging 6.4 yards-per-carry and led all running backs nationally with 86 catches and 26 missed tackles forced after a catch.

Borghi and LB Jahad Woods are representing WSU at Tuesday's Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles.

