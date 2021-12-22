FB: Borghi, Lucas and Watson will skip Sun Bowl

Speculation has been rampant for the past couple of weeks that one or more Washington State players would skip the Sun Bowl matchup with Miami.

Wednesday, Jake Dickert put some of the rumors to rest.

Dickert confirmed after Wednesday's bowl practice that running back Max Borghi, offensive lineman Abe Lucas and defensive back Jaylen Watson have decided to skip the Sun Bowl. All three are considered legitimate NFL prospects, with Lucas likely to be drafted before the end of Day 2 (first three rounds).



"We had a lot of conversations about it," Dickert said. "Obviously, we wish them the best of luck."

The status of LT Liam Ryan is less clear. Dickert hinted Wednesday that Ryan battled injuries all season long, and that could be the reason he might sit out the Sun Bowl.



Dickert said freshman OL Christian Hilborn from Salt Lake City, UT will be given an opportunity to earn the starting job at right tackle in place of Lucas.

"Christian has an opportunity to show what he can do," Dickert said. "I'm excited about his potential growth."



WSU wrapped up bowl practice in Pullman Wednesday before beginning Christmas break. WSU will travel to El Paso on Sunday. AD Pat Chun said when WSU accepted the bowl invitation that they were required to be in El Paso on Dec. 26.

Dickert said WSU's flight to El Paso departs Sunday at 6 a.m.

