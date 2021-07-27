FB: Borghi, Lucas named to preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

Washington State running back Max Borghi and offensive linemen Abe Lucas were named to the preseason All-Pac 12 First Team, the conference office announced Tuesday prior to the start of Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles.



Borghi was one of two running backs named the First Team, while Lucas was one of five offensive linemen honored. The duo were the only Washington State players named to the preseason All-Pac 12 First-Team or Second-Team.

Six Cougars received Honorable Mention honors: WR Travell Harris, WR Renard Bell (torn ACL; out for season), OL Liam Ryan, DL Brennan Jackson, LB Jahad Woods and DB Jaylen Watson.

