FB: Borghi named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Washington State senior running back Max Borghi was named the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver. Borghi is one of five players from the Pac-12 Conference named to the watch list.

Borghi appeared in one game during a shortened 2020 season, rushing for 95 yards including an eight-yard touchdown and caught one pass in the season-finale at Utah.

The Arvada, Colo. native enters the 2021 season third in school history for catches by a running back with 140, fourth in WSU history with 29 career total touchdowns and fifth with 20 career rushing touchdowns.

Tuesday, Borghi was named the 2021 Doak Walker Award Watch List, the award given to the nation’s top college running back.