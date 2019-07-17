Season 2 is about to go crazy. The Pac is not ready for this team. God is good. #CougsVsEverybody #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/4uZAkJaTa7

Washington State running back Max Borghi was named to the 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.

Borghi is one of nine Pac-12 Conference running backs named to the watch list for the award given to the nation’s top collegiate running back. Jamal Morrow was named to the same watch list prior to the 2017 season.

As a true freshman last season, Borghi was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honorable mention after tying for fifth in the league with 12 total touchdowns, tied for the most total touchdowns by a freshman in WSU single-season history. The Arvada, Colo. native tallied 740 all-purpose yards, rushed for eight touchdowns, averaged 5.1 yards-per-carry and caught 53 passes for four touchdowns.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on November 20.



The committee will cast a second vote beginning December 2 to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2019 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12 on ESPN.

The award, which will name its 30th recipient in 2019, is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

