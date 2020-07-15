WazzuWatch - FB: Borghi named to Doak Walker Award Watch list

Washington State junior running back Max Borghi was named the 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List, The PwC SMU Forum announced Wednesday.

Borghi earned the same preseason recognition last season for the award given to the nation’s top college running back.

Borghi earned All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention last season after recording 1,435 all-purpose yards along with 16 total touchdowns, second-most in the league. The Arvada, Colo. native was the only player in a Power 5 Conference with 800+ rushing yards, 550+ receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns after rushing for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching a team-high 86 passes for 597 yards and five scores.

Borghi posted four 100-yard rushing games, eight games with 100+ all-purpose yards, led all Pac-12 running backs averaging 6.4 yards-per-carry and led all running backs nationally with 26 missed tackles forced after a catch.

Borghi, the first player in school history with 10+ touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, enters his junior campaign fourth in WSU history with 28 career total touchdowns, tied for fifth in WSU history with 19 career rushing touchdowns and third in school history for catches by a running back with 139.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient.



The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.