FB: Borghi named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Washington State senior running back Max Borghi was named to the 2021 Doak Walker Award Watch List, The PwC SMU Forum announced Wednesday.

Borghi earned the same preseason recognition that last two seasons for the award given to the nation’s top college running back.

Borghi appeared in one game during a shortened 2020 season, rushing for 95 yards including an eight-yard touchdown in the season-finale at Utah. The Arvada, Colo. native enters the 2021 season fourth in WSU history with 29 career total touchdowns and fifth in school history with 20 career rushing touchdowns.

As a sophomore in 2019, Borghi earned All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention after recording 1,435 all-purpose yards along with 16 total touchdowns, second-most in the league.



Borghi was the only player in a Power 5 Conference with 800+ rushing yards, 550+ receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns after rushing for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching a team-high 86 passes for 597 yards and five scores.

Borghi posted four 100-yard rushing games, eight games with 100+ all-purpose yards, led all Pac-12 running backs averaging 6.4 yards-per-carry and led all running backs nationally with 26 missed tackles forced after a catch.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.