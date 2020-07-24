WazzuWatch - FB: Borghi Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Washington State junior running back Max Borghi was named to his third 2020 preseason watch list Friday, appearing on the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, The Maxwell Football Club announced.

Borghi is among the eight players from the Pac-12 Conference up for the award presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Borghi is the first Cougar to be recognized by the Maxwell Award since quarterback Gardner Minshew II was one of 20 semifinalists for the award in 2018 and quarterback Luke Falk was named to the preseason watch list prior to the 2017 season.

Borghi earned All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention last season after recording 1,435 all-purpose yards along with 16 total touchdowns, second-most in the league. The Arvada, Colo. native was the only player in a Power 5 Conference with 800+ rushing yards, 550+ receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns after rushing for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching a team-high 86 passes for 597 yards and five scores.

Borghi posted eight games with 100+ all-purpose yards, led all Pac-12 running backs averaging 6.4 yards-per-carry and led all running backs nationally with 86 catches and 26 missed tackles forced after a catch.

Borghi, the first player in school history with 10+ touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, enters his junior campaign fourth in WSU history with 28 career total touchdowns, tied for fifth in WSU history with 19 career rushing touchdowns and third in school history for catches by a running back with 139.

Last week, Borghi was named the 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List, the award given to the nation’s top college running back and the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch Lists, the award given to the nation’s top receiver.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 3, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 23. The winner of the 2020 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held Dec. 10. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel &Casino Atlantic City on March 12, 2021.