 WazzuWatch - FB: Cooper, Owen, Katzer shine in spring game; Guarantano injured
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-24 20:47:28 -0500') }} football

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmF5IFNxdWFkIENhcHR1cmVzIHRoZSBWaWN0b3J5IGluIHRoZSBD cmltc29uIGFuZCBHcmF5IFNwcmluZyBHYW1lISEhPGJyPjxicj5GdWxsIHJl Y2FwIHRvIGNvbWUgb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJtNGREWEF6 T1EiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8ybTRkRFhBek9RPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9MZXRzUm9sbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xldHNSb2xsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkVDVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQkVDVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dtZklZWTh4MUQi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HbWZJWVk4eDFEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdh c2hpbmd0b24gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBXU1VDb3VnYXJGQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XU1VDb3VnYXJGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTM4 NjA5NzE1ODIxOTEzMjkzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAy NCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzNlV1cwRU9TU25FP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Washington State Football held its annual Crimson and Gray Game at Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Team was represented by the offense and the defense represented the Gray Team, which posted a 74-37 victory.

Quarterback Cammon Cooper threw a pair of touchdowns, running back Kannon Katzer rushed for a pair of scores and wideouts Travell Harris and Lincoln Victor each caught touchdown passes.

Graduate transfer QB Jarrett Guarantano suffered a hand injury attempting a pass on the first snap of the game and did not return.

"He’s going to be alright. I anticipate him being back with us. I don’t think it’s terribly bad," Rolovich said.

Presumptive No. 1 running back Max Borghi did not play.

Cooper completed 14-of-25 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Xavier Ward was 9-of-16 passing for 133 yards. Spring sensation Drake Owens led the WSU receivers with six receptions for 35 yards.

Travell Harris and Lincoln Victor each had 5 receptions.

The Cougar defense tallied seven sacks and Jaylen Watson, Armauni Archie and Justus Rogers each picked off passes.

Rogers gave the defense the early lead after picking off the first pass of the game but the Crimson team answered with a Katzer six-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing drive, Deon McIntosh rumbled 28 yards and Cooper capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Harris.

The Gray Team capped the first quarter with Watson’s interception and added another midway through the second quarter by Armauni Archie. The Crimson Team received a big boost right before halftime as Katzer made a couple defenders miss and raced towards the right corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown run.

In the second half, Cooper delivered pretty passes down the right sideline to C.J. Moore for 41 yards and minutes later, Cooper hit Victor for a seven-yard touchdown.

The Gray Team capped the day with its fourth takeaway as Tanner Moku forced a fumble and Ben Wilson jumped on the recovery.

Spring practices continue Tuesday on Rogers Field.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW1tb25DP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW1tb25DPC9hPiBhZ2FpbiBwdXRzIHRo ZSBiYWxsIG9ubHkgd2hlcmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9MaW5jb2xuVmljNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGluY29sblZp YzU8L2E+ICBjYW4gY2F0Y2ggaXQgZm9yIHRoZSBURCEhISE8YnI+PGJyPkNy aW1zb246IDM0PGJyPkdyYXk6IDYwPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xldHNSb2xsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTGV0c1JvbGw8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CRUNVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCRUNVPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSkc5a0JPbTZpbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pHOWtCT202aWw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiBT dGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFdTVUNvdWdhckZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dTVUNvdWdhckZCL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2MDg4MjE5Nzg0 MDkzNjk4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rYW5ub25fa2F0 emVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrYW5ub25fa2F0emVyPC9hPiBp cyBwdXR0aW5nIHBlb3BsZSBvbiBza2F0ZXMgb3V0IGhlcmUgaW4gdGhlIENy aW1zb24gYW5kIEdyYXkgU3ByaW5nIEdhbWUhISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTGV0c1JvbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNMZXRzUm9sbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JFQ1U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJFQ1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jVmQ3UzhFVW9zIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY1ZkN1M4RVVvczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXYXNo aW5ndG9uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAV1NVQ291Z2FyRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1NVQ291Z2FyRkIvc3RhdHVzLzEzODYw ODIzNDI0MDIyODk2NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USVAgRFJJTEwhISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vNURsYW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkA1RGxhbmc8L2E+IHBv a2VzIHRoZSBiYWxsIGluIHRoZSBhaXIgYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2dtaV9BcmNoNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A V2dtaV9BcmNoNzwvYT4gY29tZXMgZG93biB3aXRoIGl0ISEhPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xldHNSb2xsP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTGV0c1JvbGw8L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CRUNVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBCRUNVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSDh2T2RZ UkpjUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0g4dk9kWVJKY1M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFdTVUNvdWdhckZCKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dTVUNvdWdhckZCL3N0YXR1 cy8xMzg2MDgxMDcwNDIwOTQ2OTUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFw cmlsIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnN0ZWFkIG9mIGEgY29pbiB0b3NzLCB3ZSB3aWxsIGdldCB0aGUg Q3JpbXNvbiBhbmQgR3JheSBHYW1lIHN0YXJ0ZWQgd2l0aCBhIENvd2JveSBT bmFwIER1ZWwhISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvTGV0c1JvbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNMZXRzUm9sbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JFQ1U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJFQ1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oQ3RCdERuTWJ5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaEN0 QnREbk1ieTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXYXNoaW5ndG9uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAV1NVQ291Z2FyRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vV1NVQ291Z2FyRkIvc3RhdHVzLzEzODYwNjQ4MzIwNjgxMzI4NjU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
