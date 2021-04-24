WazzuWatch - FB: Cooper, Owen, Katzer shine in spring game; Guarantano injured

Washington State Football held its annual Crimson and Gray Game at Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Team was represented by the offense and the defense represented the Gray Team, which posted a 74-37 victory.

Quarterback Cammon Cooper threw a pair of touchdowns, running back Kannon Katzer rushed for a pair of scores and wideouts Travell Harris and Lincoln Victor each caught touchdown passes.

Graduate transfer QB Jarrett Guarantano suffered a hand injury attempting a pass on the first snap of the game and did not return.

"He’s going to be alright. I anticipate him being back with us. I don’t think it’s terribly bad," Rolovich said.

Presumptive No. 1 running back Max Borghi did not play.

Cooper completed 14-of-25 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Xavier Ward was 9-of-16 passing for 133 yards. Spring sensation Drake Owens led the WSU receivers with six receptions for 35 yards.



Travell Harris and Lincoln Victor each had 5 receptions.



The Cougar defense tallied seven sacks and Jaylen Watson, Armauni Archie and Justus Rogers each picked off passes.

Rogers gave the defense the early lead after picking off the first pass of the game but the Crimson team answered with a Katzer six-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing drive, Deon McIntosh rumbled 28 yards and Cooper capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Harris.

The Gray Team capped the first quarter with Watson’s interception and added another midway through the second quarter by Armauni Archie. The Crimson Team received a big boost right before halftime as Katzer made a couple defenders miss and raced towards the right corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown run.

In the second half, Cooper delivered pretty passes down the right sideline to C.J. Moore for 41 yards and minutes later, Cooper hit Victor for a seven-yard touchdown.

The Gray Team capped the day with its fourth takeaway as Tanner Moku forced a fumble and Ben Wilson jumped on the recovery.

Spring practices continue Tuesday on Rogers Field.