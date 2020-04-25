PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The Whitman County coroner says a Washington State football player who was found dead in his apartment last month died of acute intoxication.

Coroner Annie Pillers said Friday that 22-year-old Bryce Beekman died after consuming a combination of fentanyl and promethazine.

Pillers said the death was ruled accidental.

The senior defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found dead in his Pullman apartment March 23.

Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.

Friday afternoon, Washington State released a statement from Director of Athletics Pat Chun regarding Bryce Beekman:

“We are aware of the Whitman County Coroner’s report regarding Bryce’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Bryce’s family, friends and teammates. We continue to support all of our student-athletes in this difficult time.”

In addition, the family of Bryce Beekman issued a public statement:

"We are extremely grateful for the national outpouring of love and support. It is a clear sign of all the lives that were touched by Bryce. We encourage everyone to remember how his bright smile, genuine personality, and amazing spirit brought people together, which is what made him such a wonderful family member, real friend, and great teammate.



"Today we were informed by the Whitman County Coroner’s Office that Bryce passed away due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl and promethazine. Our family has many outstanding questions. We genuinely appreciate all the support we have received from the Pullman Police, the Coroner’s office, and the Dean of Students office and Athletics Department at Washington State University.



"We are working closely with the Pullman Police to get our questions answered and ultimately help prevent this from happening again to anyone else’s son or daughter. As this important investigation continues, we respectfully request privacy for our family. We are all grieving and wish to honor Bryce’s life right now. Like many college students, Bryce was looking forward to graduating and was excited about his future. He had his whole life in front of him, and it is nothing but a tragedy that he has been taken from us so soon."

The school added the following information to its release: "All WSU students needing immediate assistance can contact the 24/7 WSU Crisis Line at 509-335-2159. Staff and faculty can receive assistance at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) State toll-free number at 1-877-313-4455. . I.f you or someone you know is struggling with opioids, please call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 or visit the National Opioids Crisis website at hhs.gov/opioids."