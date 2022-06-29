FB: Cougs add San Jose State, Idaho to future schedules

Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun has announced the Cougars have agreed to a home-and-home football series with San Jose State University, beginning in 2024.

The first game is scheduled to be played in Pullman, Sept. 21, 2024, with the return contest in San Jose, Calif., Sept. 6, 2031.

In addition, FBSchedules.com reports WSU has added two home games against Palouse rival Idaho in 2027 and 2029. Idaho will travel to take on Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027 and then again two seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029.



Per FBSChedules.com, the Cougars will pay the Vandals a $625,000 guarantee for each game, according to the copies of the contract. WSU and Idaho are also scheduled to meet this season on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 and then again three seasons later on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

Washington State and Idaho are separated by just over seven miles and have a long history on the gridiron.

Washington State leads the all-time series against San Jose State by an 8-4-1 margin, with the last meeting coming in 2018, a 31-0 Cougar victory in Pullman. The series began in 1955 with the only tie of the series, a 13-13 final in Pullman in a game known as the “Refrigerator Bowl” with a kickoff temperature of 5 degrees and a wind chill well below zero.

WSU has won the last two meetings in the series, 2018 and also in 1996, a 52-16 victory also in Pullman. The last meeting in San Jose ended in a 46-0 Cougar win in 1968.