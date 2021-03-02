WazzuWatch - FB: Cougs announce 2021 schedule; 6 of first 8 games at home

The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2021 football schedule and Washington State will play seven home games, including four Pac-12 games and three nonconference contests.

The Cougars open the 2021 campaign with three-straight games in Martin Stadium, the first coming against Utah State, Sept. 4. While the Cougars hold a 2-1 advantage in the series, the two teams have not met since 1961, a 34-14 Utah State victory in Spokane.

Portland State comes to Pullman the following week, Sept. 11, for the second of three nonconference games. The Cougars lead the all-time series, 2-1, and have outscored the Vikings 124-54 in those contests.

Pac-12 play begins Sept. 18, when the Cougars host USC. The last time these two teams met in Pullman, during the 2017 campaign, WSU upset the fifth-ranked Trojans 30-27. USC leads the all-time series, 61-10-4.

The Cougars’ first road contest comes Sept. 25 with a visit to Utah. It marks the third-straight year the Cougars will travel to Salt Lake City for the matchup. WSU has won four of the last six meetings between the teams while the all-time record stands at 9-9.

The following week, Oct. 2, WSU heads to Berkeley for a matchup against the California Golden Bears. The two teams have split the last four contests played, with each winning on their home field. Cal leads the all-time series, 48-28-5.

Washington State returns to Pullman for three-consecutive home games beginning Oct. 9 when it hosts Oregon State. The Cougars have won the last seven meetings in the series, including a 38-28 victory in Corvallis last season, giving Nick Rolovich his first victory as WSU’s head coach. WSU leads the all-time series 55-47-3.

Stanford comes to Pullman the following week, Oct. 16, as the Cougars look to add to their current four-game winning streak over the Cardinal. Stanford leads the all-time series, 40-29-1.



The final nonconference game for WSU has BYU coming to Pullman Oct. 23. BYU holds a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series and the matchup is for the first between the two teams since WSU opened the 2012 season in Provo.

Following the BYU contest, WSU plays three of its final four games on the road, beginning with an Oct. 30 matchup at Arizona State. WSU has won two of the last three meetings in the series, including a 37-32 win in Tempe in 2016. The Sun Devils lead the all-time series, 27-15-2, including a four-point victory in 2019, the last time these teams met. The Cougars lone bye week of the season follows the ASU game.

The Cougars continue on the road with a Nov. 13 matchup at Oregon. WSU had won two straight in Eugene until a narrow two-point defeat in 2019. Oregon leads the all-time series 49-42-7.

WSU’s final home game of the 2021 campaign is Friday, Nov. 19 when it hosts Arizona. The two teams have not met since a 69-28 Cougar victory in Pullman during the 2018 season. WSU has won four of the last six meetings, though the Wildcats lead the all-time series, 27-17.



The regular season concludes Nov. 26 at Washington in the Boeing Apple Cup. For the fourth time in the last five meetings, the game will be played the Friday following Thanksgiving. Washington leads the all-time series, 74-32-6.

Kickoff times and television schedules will be announced at a later date.