FB: Cougs announce 2022 schedule

Washington State will play seven games at Gesa Field in 2022, highlighted by the Apple Cup returning to Pullman for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Pac-12 announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday.



"Making our 17th bowl appearance later this month and coming off an Apple Cup victory under head coach Jake Dickert, there is a tremendous amount of excitement for Cougar football heading into the 2022 season,” WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said. "The 2022 schedule will be formidable and we look forward to seven home games, including defending the Apple Cup at Gesa Field on Saturday, Nov. 26.”

The Cougars open the 2022 campaign hosting Idaho Sept. 3, the first meeting in the series since 2016. The game will mark the 93rd meeting in the series, with the Cougars holding a 72-17-3 advantage and riding a nine-game winning streak.



The first road contest comes at Wisconsin, Sept. 10. The Cougars and Badgers have played twice before, 1976 and 2007, with Wisconsin winning both. WSU closes out the nonconference schedule the following week when it hosts Colorado State on Sept. 17. The two teams have met only once prior, in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl.

The Cougars begin Pac-12 Conference play Sept. 24 when they host Oregon. WSU has won two of the last three meetings in Pullman and marks the first of five home conference games for the Cougars. The following week California comes to Gesa Field for an Oct. 1 matchup. The Cougars defeated the Golden Bears in Berkeley this season and have won each of the last two meetings in Pullman.

WSU plays four of its first five games at home.



The first road conference tilt comes at USC, Oct. 8 followed by a trip to Corvallis the next week, Oct. 15, against the Beavers. The Cougars have won eight in a row against Oregon State, including the last four played in Corvallis.

WSU has its only bye of the season the weekend of Oct. 22 before returning to Gesa Field to host Utah, Oct. 29. The game marks Utah’s first appearance in Pullman since the 2018 season, when the cougars rallied late for a 28-24 victory.

The Cougars next head to Stanford Nov. 5 for a meeting with the Cardinal. WSU has won the last five meetings with Stanford, including the last two in Stanford. Arizona State comes to Gesa Field Nov.12 looking for revenge as the Cougars posted a 34-21 victory in Tempe earlier this season.

The final regular season road contest comes Nov. 19 when WSU travels to Arizona to face the Wildcats. The Cougars have captured five of the last seven meetings against Arizona, including a 44-18 victory in Pullman last month.

The Cougars close out their 2022 regular season by hosting Washington in the annual Apple Cup game on Saturday, Nov. 26. WSU ended Washington’s winning streak in the series with a convincing 40-13 win in Seattle last month.



It marks the first time the game will be played on a Saturday since 2017, as the past four seasons the game was scheduled for the Friday after Thanksgiving. Dates for WSU's 2022 Homecoming and Dad's Weekend games will be announced at a later date.

Additional games could be selected by the Pac-12’s television partners and moved to Thursday or Friday.

Deposits are now being taken for all new 2022 season tickets at wsucougars.com. Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal notices in January. Single-game tickets for road contests go on sale in May, while single-game tickets for all Gesa Field contests will be available beginning in July. For more information, visit wsucougars.com or call 1-800-Go-Cougs.