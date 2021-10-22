FB: Cougs announce additions to revamped coaching staff

Washington State Football Acting Head Coach Jake Dickert announced updates to his coaching staff Friday.

WSU has added a pair of run-n-shoot coaching veterans to the staff as Dan Morrison will serve as the Cougars quarterbacks coach and Dennis McKnight will coach the offensive line.

Cougar Edge’s coach A.J. Cooper will also coach defensive tackles and now oversee the entire defensive line, offensive analyst Dan Ferrigno has moved into a full-time coaching position as an offensive assistant coach and defensive analyst Jordan Malone has moved into a full-time coaching position working with the cornerbacks.

“We are fortunate that Dan and Dennis have joined our staff as their experience and leadership will provide great benefit as we go forward,” said Dickert. “Both coaches are very familiar with our offensive schemes and will be tremendous resources and teachers for our players.

“We also appreciate the efforts of A.J., Dan and Jordan to take on additional roles,” Dickert continued. “Our entire staff has stepped up this week to benefit the program.”

Morrison owns 20 years of coaching experience, including seven seasons at SMU (2008-14) coaching quarterbacks and nine seasons at Hawaii (1999-2007). Following SMU, Morrison coached with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL in 2017-18 and later with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2019.



In his seven years at SMU, Morrison coached the Mustangs to a number of offensive team records while his quarterbacks performed at the highest levels, including Garrett Gilbert who set five single-game passing records and was later selected by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Morrison produced All-Conference performers in five of his nine seasons at Hawaii, mentoring NCAA all-time passing leader Timmy Chang and NCAA all-time touchdown pass leader Colt Brennan.



In 2004, Chang made NCAA history by becoming the all-time passing leader with 17,072 yards, and in 2007, Brennan, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy race, broke 29 NCAA records, including passing touchdowns in a season (58) and career (131).



In nine seasons, Warrior quarterbacks passed for over 40,000 yards and 350 touchdowns under Morrison's guidance. During Morrison's tenure at Hawaii, the Warrior offense ranked in the top five nationally in passing each year.

McKnight joins the Cougars after working the 2020 season as an offensive assistant and the special teams coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks and the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL.



Prior to coaching in the CFL, McKnight coached the offensive line and special teams at Lamar (2012-13) and the running backs for the Edmonton Eskimos (2011). McKnight also coached three seasons at SMU (2008-10) and previously coached special teams at Hawaii, helping the Warriors have one of the top special teams units in the nation in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007.



McKnight played collegiately at Drake and later played 11 seasons in the NFL, including eight with the San Diego Chargers, two with the Detroit Lions and one with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was an alternate for the Pro Bowl in 1988 when he was a member of the San Diego Chargers.

The Cougars host BYU Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Gesa Field. The game will be televised on FS1.