WazzuWatch - FB: Cougs announce spring practice schedule

Washington State will begin its spring football practice on Thursday in the first of 15 practice dates that conclude April 29.



The annual Crimson and Gray Game, presented by BECU, will be held at 2 p.m., April 24 in Pullman. The game will be televised by the Pac-12 Networks.

Attendance and ticket information for the 2021 Crimson & Gray Game will be announced at a later date, pending guidance from campus, local and state health authorities.

This spring marks the second under WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich but the first time Rolovich will conduct spring practices as last year's spring practice was cancelled due to COVID-19.



The first two practices of the spring will be shorts and helmets only, with the first practice in full pads coming Tuesday, April 6.

Practices are not open to the public but will be open to media. However, media will not have any field access and all post-practice media interviews will be conducted via Zoom.



2021 Washington State Football Spring Practice Schedule:



Day Date Time



Thursday April 1 4 p.m.

Friday April 2 4 p.m.

Saturday April 3 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday April 6 4 p.m.

Thursday April 8 4 p.m.

Saturday April 10 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday April 13 4 p.m.

Thursday April 15 4 p.m.

Saturday April 17 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday April 20 4 p.m.

Thursday April 22 4 p.m.

Friday April 23 4 p.m.

Saturday April 24* 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Tuesday April 27 4 p.m.

Thursday April 29 4 p.m.

*Crimson & Gray Game, presented by BECU Practice times subject to change