WazzuWatch - Recap: Nightmare second half ends 2020 season for Cougs

Washington State running back Max Borghi made his 2020 debut Saturday at Utah.

Initially, his presence seemed to ignite the WSU offense as the Cougars raced to a 28-7 halftime lead and looked superb on both sides of the ball.

Unfortunately, the second half was reminiscent of the UCLA meltdown in the 2019 Pac-12 opener.

Outscored 38-0 by the Utes in the second half, WSU (1-3) concluded the abbreviated 2020 campaign with its third consecutive loss, finishing with a 1-3 record. Three games, including the Apple Cup, were cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

Utah outgained WSU, 278-108, in the second half as the Cougars turned the ball over four times leading to 17 Utes points.

The first big moment of the game came with 9 minutes remaining in the first quarter when Justus Rogers and true freshman defensive back Hunter Escorcia combined to knock the ball out of the grasp of a Utah running back at the WSU 43.

The Cougs converted the turnover into seven points with a 7-play, 57-yard drive capped by Borghi's 8-yard run on a well-designed draw play that fooled the Utah defense. Borghi raced around the left side into the end zone virtually untouched for his first TD of the season.

It was Borghi’s 20th career rushing TD, 5th most in WSU history.

WSU led, 7-0, when the first quarter ended, but Utah had the ball at midfield after connecting on a 12-yard pass for a first down.

Penalty flags began to fly early in the second quarter. WSU gained control of the ball for the first time in the quarter with 12:32 left. Ignited by Borghi’s 37-yard run to midfield on another delayed draw call, de Laura completed passes of 21 and 17 yards to Travell Harris.

On 1st-and-10 from the Utah 11, Deon McIntosh powered his way through the middle of the Utes defense for his third rushing Td of the season. Midway through the second quarter, the Cougs already had 80 rushing yards on 11 attempts, an average of more than 7.0 yards per carry. Borghi had 71 yards on 5 carries.

The Cougs defense got into the act again when Jaylen Watson literally took the ball away from the Utah running back for WSU’s second forced turnover of the game. But WSU couldn’t take advantage and punted the ball away with less than five minutes left before halftime.

The final 3-1/2 minutes of the second quarter was filled with more action than most completes games. First Utah struck for a 91-yard TD pass on third down, taking advantage of a breakdown in the WSU secondary.

But the Cougs offense responded quickly with a 4-play, 75-yard drive. It was the Jamire Calvin Show on the drive as he caught a 49-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage before 14-yard reception preceded an 8-yard TD grab when de Laura rolled right and hit Calvin near the pylon.

On Utah’s second play of its ensuing possession. Linebacker Jahad Woods stepped in front of a pass and intercepted the ball. The senior returned it 36 yards to the Utah 3.

Moments later, de Laura ran for the 3-yard score, his second rushing TD of the season, to give WSU a 28-7 lead with 1:21 left in the second quarter. WSU finished the first half with 288 total yards on offense and three forced turnovers on defense.

Jayden de Laura was 15-of-20 passing for 188 yards and 1 TD in the first half.

The second half began with a dominant sequence by Woods, who registered his 317th career tackle, tying him for 10th on WSU’s all-time tackles list.

After WSU punted on its first second half possession, Utah drove 81 yards in 9 plays to cut WSU’s lead to 28-14 with 6:09 left in the third quarter. The TD came on a 5-yard run.

When the WSU offense went 3-and-out for the second straight time, the Utah offense drove 68 yards in 8 plays for another TD, continuing its domination of the third quarter. WSU led, 28-21, entering the fourth quarter.

WSU punted for the third straight time early in the fourth quarter, giving the ball back to Utah with a chance to even the score. The Utes did just that on a 33-yard TD run on fourth down to make it a 28-28 game with 12 minutes left.

The good news for the WSU offense on Cooper’s first series of the game is they picked up their initial first down of the second half. But that was it and the Cougars punted for the fourth straight time.

Utah drove out to its 43 before punting, giving WSU the ball back at its own 7 with 6:56 left. Disaster quickly followed, though, as Max Borghi had a big run erased when the ball was jarred loose by the USC defense. The ball was scooped up and returned to the WSU 13.

Two plays later, Utah RB Ty Jordan weaved and spun his way through the WSU defense for the go-ahead TD with 6:29 left, continuing WSU’s second half meltdown. Second half score: Utah: 28, WSU 0.

WSU’s second half offensive nightmare continued as de Laura was hammered on the first play and fumbled. Utah recovered at its 44. Then, on fourth down, Joey Hobert was flagged for running into the punter, a personal foul that gave the Utes a key first down.

Utah converted the costly penalty into a 44-yard field goal to take a two-score lead at 38-28 with 2:37 left. Considering WSU’s second half woes, it felt like a 100-point lead. Second half score: Utah 31, WSU 0.

More disaster. A fourth-down Pick-6 by Utah expanded the lead to 45-28 with 2:06 left. That’s 38 unanswered points by the Utes.

The clincher: WSU fumbled in the red zone with 10 seconds left.

Eight second half possessions for the WSU offense: Punt, punt, punt, punt, fumble, fumble, interception (returned for TD), fumble. Not good.

That’s all folks.

Spring practice begins in just three months.

