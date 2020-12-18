WazzuWatch - FB: Cougs close out abbreviated 2020 campaign at Utah

The start-and-stop nature of the season has left Washington State and Utah coaches and players with one prevalent feeling — burnout.

For WSU, never has just three games felt this long.

Holding a 1-2 record, WSU needs a victory in the regular season finale Saturday at Utah in order to qualify for a bowl game.

Most likely, though, the Cougars won't accept a bowl invitation if they finished with a .500 record. Nick Rolovich strongly hinted this week that playing college football through the pandemic has taxed the WSU players physically and mentally, and they would probably decline a bowl berth.

Same for Utah.

“The honest truth is, and I don’t think that anyone can criticize teams for saying this, we’re all pretty burned out,” Utah wide receiver Britain Covey said after Utah beat Colorado 38-21 last weekend. “We’re pretty burned out with the emotional drag of the season. At the same time, we’re ready to finish strong.”

Covey spoke the sentiments of the players on both teams.

The Utes (2-2) — along with Washington State (1-2) — are still in contention for a bowl appearance (the conference requires a .500-or-better mark this season).

First things first, though, as an eager Washington State squad will be playing for the first time in 13 days. The Cougars' game last week against California was canceled less than two hours before kickoff due to a COVID-19 case within the Golden Bears program.

Washington State players were on the field for pregame warmups when news trickled out the game was getting canceled.

It was the third cancellation of the season for the Cougars.

Washington State played USC on Dec. 6. Before that, the Cougars' previous game was on Nov. 14 against Oregon.

“All they wanted to do was play a game. And I’m not taking shots at Cal, we’ve all been through it this year,” Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said. “It’s been hard on the players for all the teams.”

BORGHI BACK? One of the unknowns for Washington State is whether standout running back Max Borghi will play in his first game of the season Saturday. Borghi appeared set to make his season debut last week against Cal before the cancellation. Borghi has been dealing with a back injury that caused him to miss Washington State’s three previous games. Borghi was an honorable mention all-Pac-12 selection a year ago after scoring 16 total touchdowns.

FAR FROM HOME: Due to cancellations and schedule changes, the Cougars ended up with just one home game during the truncated season. Along with the canceled game against Cal, Washington State lost a home game against rival Washington due to virus issues with the Cougars.Washington State’s lone home game was Nov. 14 against Oregon, and while there was hope of closing out the season at home, simply playing was the more important objective.

LLOYD’S HONOR: Devin Lloyd, one of the leaders of the Utah defense, was recently named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker. Lloyd leads the team in tackles with 38. He also has a streak dating to last season of seven straight games with at least one tackle for loss. “He’s got everything you look for in a linebacker — 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, runs a 4.5-something 40,” Whittingham said. “He’s got a burning desire to be great.”

EXPERIENCE CONTRAST AT QB: While WSU QB Jayden de Laura is just a true freshmen, Utah starting QB Jake Bentley is a graduate transfer from South Carolina. He started three years for the Gamecocks (2016-18, plus 1 game in 2019). Bentley has played in all four games this season, starting the last three. He has played in 37 career games in the FBS with 36 starts. He leads the Pac-12 among active quarterbacks in career games played and career starts, also ranking ninth among all active FBS quarterbacks in career passing yards (8.256; 7,527 at South Carolina and 729 at Utah). • Bentley is 70-of-110 passing for 729 yards (5 TDs, 5 INT) this season. He has eight passes of 20 yards or longer with a season-long against Washington when he linked up with Bryan Thompson for 33 yards.

