FB: Cougs conclude spring practice with spirited contest

Redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Irvin found a streaking Tsion Nunnally down the left sideline for a 50-yard touchdown on the final play as the Crimson team rallied for a 56-51 victory in the 2022 Crimson & Gray Game Saturday at Martin Stadium.

This year’s version of Washington State Football’s annual spring game pitted the offense (Crimson) versus the defense (Gray), with scoring normal for the offense and defense accumulated points throughout turnovers, and by forcing punts, field goals and three-and-outs by the offense.

The day began with sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward marching the Crimson team down the field on the opening drive, culminating with a 17-yard touchdown pass to redshirt-junior receiver Drake Owen.



From there, it was all defense and the Gray team held the offense scoreless for the next seven possessions, collecting interceptions by safety Sam Lockett III and linebacker Travion Brown in that span.

Crimson got back on the scoreboard when Ward found junior receiver Lincoln Victor with a 40-yard strike to the end zone, one of two touchdown passes on the day to Victor. Following an Alphonse Oywak interception of an Emmett Brown pass, Ward connected with sophomore De’Zhaun Stribling for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Dylan Clinton stepped in front of a Brown pass for his first, and the Gray’s fourth interception on the day, before Ward connected with Victor again on a 15-yard score just before halftime, cutting the Gray’s lead to 49-28.

In the second half, the Crimson team scored on all five of its possessions, the first coming from Irvin to redshirtvjunior receiver CJ Moore on a 9-yard strike. Redshirt-freshman quarterback Luke Holcomb followed with a 24-yard pass to junior receiver Anderson Grover and a Dean Janikowski 37-yard field goal cut into the Gray lead.

Holcomb found Grover on a 25-yard touchdown to bring Crimson to within one and set the stage for Irvin’s last-second connection to Nunnally for the game-winner.

For the game, Ward finished 21-of-30 for 246 yards and four touchdowns, while Irvin was 9-of-12 for 148 yards and two scores and Holcomb was 13-of-18 for 144 yards and two scores. Redshirt freshman receiver Josh Meredith led the way with eight catches for 66 yards, while Victory finished with six catches for 99 yards and two scores.

Defensively, the Gray team collected four interceptions and six sacks on the afternoon. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Ahmir Crowder led the way with two, while Brown added a sack and five tackles to go along with his interception.



Sophomore linebacker Francisco Mauigoa led all players with seven tackles, with redshirt sophomore nickel Henry Kimmins adding six tackles and redshirt freshman safety Adrian Shepherd collecting five.

The Crimson and Gray Game concludes Cougar Football’s spring practices.