FB: Cougs conduct first spring scrimmage

Washington State held it's first scrimmage of the spring with both sides of the ball having success on the afternoon at Gesa Field.



Early on, it was all defense that dominated, holding the offense to three-and-out on three of its first four possessions, including an interception by defensive back Jordan Lee on the second series.



The offense found it's rhythm on it's fifth drive as redshirt freshman quarterback Victor Gabalis connected with redshirt junior C.J. Moore on a quick slant at the goal line for the first touchdown of the day.



Two possessions later, freshman quarterback Emmett Brown capped an 80-yard drive with a 10-yard pass to redshirt freshman receiver Orion Peters. The drive started with freshman running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker exploding for a 61-yard run between the tackles on his first carry.



The defense then took over, holding the offense on its next three possessions, highlighted by redshirt-freshman linebacker Micah Lopez's interception of a Chris Irvin pass in the middle of the field.



Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward rebounded from a slow start to have scoring strikes on back-to-back possessions, the first a 20-yard pass to junior Lincoln Victor followed by a 30-yard pass to Drake Owen.



Gabalis added his second touchdown pass of the day, finding redshirt sophomore Donovan Ollie on a 5-yard score. Irvin capped the scrimmage with a 20-yard pass to freshman Bode Brewer, sending the sidelines racing to the end zone to celebrate.



On the day, WSU accounted for 560 yards of total offense, 410 through the air and 150 on the ground. Ward finished his day completing 14-of-21 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.



Victor ended his day with five receptions for 69 yards and the score, while Peters also had five catches for 39 yards, along with the touchdown. Schlenbaker finished his day with 70 yards on five carries.



The Cougar defense, in addition to the two interceptions, added nine sacks on the afternoon, two by redshirt-freshman Raam Stevenson.



Spring practices continue Tuesday on Rogers Field.