WazzuWatch - FB: Cougs game at Stanford cancelled

Washington State will not travel to Stanford to play on Saturday night due to COVID-19 cases at Washington State.

Reports emerged over the past 24 hours that a key player for WSU (reportedly QB Jayden de Laura) would be unable to play on Sunday and there were enough positive tests and quarantines to prevent the Cougars from making the trip to Palo Alto.

The WSU-Stanford game is the second Pac-12 game of the weekend canceled. Colorado’s game against Arizona State was canceled on Sunday because of ongoing coronavirus cases at ASU.

Week 12 is the third week of the Pac-12’s season and the conference has had two games canceled in each of those three weeks. The game is also the 17th of Week 12 to get postponed or canceled.

WSU's next scheduled game is the Apple Cup on Friday night against rival Washington at Martin Stadium.



Statement from the Pac-12: "The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Washington State, cancelled the Washington State at Stanford football game scheduled for November 21.

This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.

Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest. The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

Statement from Washington State University Director of Athletics Pat Chun: "Based on a number of factors, our team has fallen below the Pac-12's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes to play a game. We are saddened for not only our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but those within the Stanford program, who have worked so hard preparing for this weekend. We have been in communication with the Pac-12 Conference and Stanford Director of Athletics Bernard Muir throughout the week, hoping to be able to play the game as scheduled. "We have built health and safety protocols in consultation with campus, Pac-12 Conference, NCAA, local, state and federal guidelines, and continue to follow them, ensuring that the safety of all Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our top priority."

Statement from Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich: "I'm disappointed for our team and our players. They have battled through so much this year. We had a good week of practice and were excited to play this game. I recognize the pain they feel with this lost opportunity but this 2020 football team is a resilient group of young men."